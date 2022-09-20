Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote? If not, don't worry. You've still got time before the November election.
But some residents were able to register today thanks to voting rights groups who took their help out into Joplin. We caught up with a few, plus some brand-new voters, earlier today.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
- Coverage of tonight's Joplin City Council budget meeting.
- More details about how the city of Joplin might spends its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Have a nice evening. Autumn is almost here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.