Express Rx locations will offer flu vaccines for $10 this week in recognition of National Influenza Vaccination Week.
The vaccines will be available to anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. Most people with insurance will have a zero-dollar copay.
No appointment is necessary. The flu vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines, including COVID-19, shingles and pneumonia.
Area Express Rx stores are at 1227 E. 32nd St., Suite 5, in Joplin; 501 S. Madison Ave., Suite S, in Webb City; 1601 Missouri Ave. in Carthage; and 1910 N. Main St. in Miami, Oklahoma.
