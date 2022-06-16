Area filmmaker Brett Turner, who graduated from Webb City High School, has written, directed and scored "Our Cousin Otis," a dark comedy horror film with a length of 38 minutes.
In the film, Tim and Sarah Fitzpatrick are a young couple who reluctantly allow their pro wrestling, drug-addled cousin to stay with them during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.
Joplin's Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway, will offer screenings of Turner's film at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Turner will be available for a Q&A session after the film. Tickets are $6.
Details: 417-825-5161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.