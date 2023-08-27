Ozarks Food Harvest provided 20 million meals in the past year through its network of faith-based and community charities across 28 counties in Southwest Missouri, the Springfield-based food bank recently announced.
From July 2022 to June of this year, the food bank increased distribution through its mobile food and produce pantry programs and drive-thru food pantries. It also awarded $500,000 in grants to its network of partners to expand hunger relief efforts.
More than 900,000 meals were distributed through mobile food pantries to help feed more than 60,000 individuals. The retail pickup program collected more than 7.5 million pounds of edible food that otherwise would have been discarded.
In total, Ozarks Food Harvest has distributed more than 23 million pounds of food, including 5.2 million pounds of fresh produce, officials said.
“The demand for food assistance is higher now than it was during the peak of the pandemic,” said Kenny Ross, vice president of sales at Ross Construction Group and Ozarks Food Harvest’s board president, in a statement. “The board recognizes that further investments will need to be made in the next year to help families get back on their feet.”
Approximately 1 in 7 children and adults experience food insecurity in Ozarks Food Harvest’s service area, compared with Missouri’s overall average of 1 in 8 people experiencing food insecurity.
“The last year has been a perfect storm as families continue to deal with increased child care, housing and food costs,” said Bart Brown, president and CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest, in a statement. “As demand increases, we will continue to serve as the backbone of charitable food giving in Southwest Missouri to ensure families can put food on the table.”
Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for Southwest Missouri and serves pantries, schools, senior centers and more, including in the Joplin area.
