Area Girl Scout troops will open their local cookie distribution center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 705 Illinois Ave., Suite 1B, in Joplin.
Join local Girl Scouts to discuss the cookie program, take photos and purchase cookies. At this event, customers can customize their case of cookies by mixing and matching. A purchase of 10 boxes will come with a free bonus of two additional boxes.
All proceeds benefit local Girl Scout troops.
