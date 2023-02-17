The Joplin branch of the NAACP, the Rock Center Coalition and the Missouri Southern State University Black Student Alliance will host a Black History Month luncheon and panel discussion on Monday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.
The luncheon begins at noon, with the panel discussion to follow at 12:30 p.m. The event is free; registration is not required, but RSVPs can be made online at rockcentercoalition.org. For those who cannot attend in person, the event also will be streamed over Zoom; register at bit.ly/BlackHistoryPanel.
The event is geared toward area business leaders, administrators from local K-12 schools and colleges and universities, and junior high and high school students, said Serita Eldridge, president of NAACP Joplin.
"When they come and listen to the panel discussion, they're going to get the perspectives of young Black leaders all around," she said. "It's going to be information that the leaders and school administration can utilize to understand and connect better with their students. It's also going to be something where students can understand and connect better with each other."
It's essential to engage students of color in order to diversify both the community and workforce, Eldridge said, and she hopes that mindset will extend beyond February.
"Even though this is called a Black History Month luncheon, these are conversations that we hope to have year-round, not just during Black History Month," she said.
The event is sponsored by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cornell Complex and Connect2Culture.
