The Joplin Area Coalition will host a town hall and resource fair focused on prescription misuse and fentanyl from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin.
The event will feature a panel of experts, including representatives from Eagle 6 Training, Joplin Police Department, Access Family Care and Preferred Family Healthcare. Community partners will share resources and information for addiction, Naloxone and prevention education.
Admission is free and open to the public.
In 2022, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized over 57.9 million fentanyl-laced fake pills and more than 13,400 pounds of fentanyl powder. The 2022 seizures are equivalent to more than 400 million lethal doses of fentanyl.
