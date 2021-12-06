While the number of hospitalizations remains steady, the number of active COVID-19 cases and cases per day are shifting upward in the region in the wake of Thanksgiving, according to local health officials.
Administrators at Jasper and Newton county health departments said COVID-19 cases are roughly twice what they were over a week ago, despite downward trends in November.
There were 79 active cases in Joplin as of Friday and 133 new cases in the past week.
Ryan Talken, the director of the Joplin Health Department, said the latest numbers on local COVID-19 cases would be posted at 10 p.m. Monday.
“We are watching, keeping track of the numbers,” he said. “Yes, there is a slight run-up of cases. As to why that’s occurring, it could be due to the holiday season and people getting together. It could be due to people relaxing their precautions.”
In Jasper County, there were 144 active cases, as of Sunday, and 213 new cases in the last seven days. Jasper County’s vaccination rate is over 40%.
The average daily rate of new cases in Jasper County is also higher. Last week, there was an average of 14 cases per day, which more than doubled to an average of 30 daily cases by Monday, according to Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department.
“Our average daily case rate that’s calculated over a seven-day period has been running at about the 13 to 15 range for the past two to three weeks,” he said. “As of a week ago, it was running at about 14. Today (Monday), the average case per day is running at 30.4. We’ve seen a doubling in our case rate over the past seven days.”
Newton County reported 62 COVID-19 cases Nov. 24 that increased to 123 cases as of Friday. About 29% of residents in Newton County have been fully vaccinated, and 32% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’re seeing an uptick as well since the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department. “We’re seeing slightly more new cases per day, but it’s not really pronounced. Before Thanksgiving, we were averaging about 10 to 15 new cases per day. After Thanksgiving, we were in the upper teens, and then we had a couple days of 22 and 23 new cases.”
Mercy Hospital in Joplin has seen a steady flow of COVID-19 patients, which have been averaging between 15 to 18 inpatients since Nov. 29. There were 18 inpatients Friday and 16 Monday.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state’s first case of the omicron variant on Friday in a St. Louis city resident. The first case of omicron in the U.S. was identified Dec. 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still not sure how easily omicron spreads, the severity of illness it causes or how well available vaccines and medications work against it.
“In the coming weeks, we expect to learn much more about the Omicron variant,” Jordan Larimore, senior media relations and communications specialist with Mercy Hospital Joplin, said in a statement to the Globe. “The best practice at this time is to get vaccinated and maintain the practices of hand-washing, social distancing and masking to keep everyone safe as we gain more information. Mercy and our health care professionals have dealt with wave after wave of COVID-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began. At this point, we’re well equipped to care for everyone who needs us, whether for COVID-19 or any other illness.”
Freeman Health System in Joplin is also reporting similar numbers. There were 15 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 on Monday and 20 inpatients Dec. 1.
Health officials encouraged the public to remain cautious and to protect themselves throughout the holidays.
“Be aware,” Bergner said. “Those who are at higher risk, make sure to take precautions to protect those individuals, whether it be grandparents, family members or friends who have underlying health conditions. Make sure that they’re vaccinated, and if not, take precautions like wearing masks and social distance.”
