The next edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will focus on the industrial parks available in Joplin and Carthage to area businesses.
Jeff Meredith, CEO of the Carthage Economic Development Corp. will discuss a plan to purchase land for a new industrial park south of Carthage. Travis Stephens, president and CEO of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, will discuss the Joplin Crossroads Business Park and what properties are available there.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.