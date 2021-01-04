State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has his name attached to almost 30 bills for the upcoming legislative session. Other lawmakers gathering in Jefferson City on Wednesday also have pre-filed bills. We'll tell you what's on their agenda, and we'll have details about other bills likely to become a focus this year.
Debby Woodin will cover the Joplin City Council meeting tonight, as they discussion compensation philosophy.
McAuley girls take on Lockwood tonight. Jared Porter will be there.
A Jasper County judge on Monday sentenced a former Carl Junction school bus driver to four years in prison for having sexual contact with a student. We'll have details.
And Envision Building Products announced this week that it has acquired Fairway Architectural Railing Solutions.
All that and more will be available at joplinglobe.com and in Tuesday's paper.
