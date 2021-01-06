As violent protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, legislators who had just begun the certification of the Electoral College vote, but instead went into hiding during a lockdown, began to weigh in.
The mob was attempting to overturn the November presidential election and prevent President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner, despite the fact that all states had certified their election results, giving Biden a majority of Electoral College votes. More than 140 Republican representatives and at least 11 Republican senators planned to object during the certification process based on unfounded and unproven allegations of voter fraud.
The effort to object to certifying certain battleground states' results was led in part by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, of Missouri. He said on Twitter, "Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job."
Missouri's other U.S. senator, Roy Blunt, had said he would not participate in any objections. He said on Twitter, "The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe."
U.S. Reps. Billy Long, of Missouri's 7th District, and Vicky Hartzler, of Missouri's 4th District, were among those who planned to object to certification.
Long said on Twitter, "What happened at the Capitol building is disgraceful and completely unacceptable, and I condemn the actions of those involved. I commend the brave men and women of United States Capitol Police, the Washington Metropolitan Police and the officers of the various federal agencies that assisted in restoring order in the Capitol and keeping members of Congress and their staff safe."
Hartzler said on Twitter, "The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third-world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country. This is thuggery, and violators must be punished to the fullest extent allowed under federal law. We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists."
U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran, of Kansas, and James Inhofe, of Oklahoma, were among those who did not plan to challenge the Electoral College vote.
Moran said on Twitter, "I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic. God bless the Capitol Police & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation."
Inhofe said on Twitter, "My staff and I are safe and grateful to all law enforcement for risking their safety to protect us. This violence and disrespect for our Constitution and our republic is unacceptable and must stop now."
The region's remaining legislators — Sens. Roger Marshall, of Kansas, and James Lankford, of Oklahoma; and Reps. Jake LaTurner, of Kansas, and Markwayne Mullin, of Oklahoma — were among the delegation planning objections.
Marshall said on Twitter, "The freedom of speech and the freedom to protest are provided in our Constitution. I share the frustration many Americans have over the presidential election; however, what happened at the U.S. Capitol today is unreasonable and unacceptable and I condemn it at the highest level. America needs to know we will not be deterred by violence. I am thankful for the heroic law enforcement officers who are working feverishly to restore order."
Lankford said on Twitter, "Peaceful demonstration is an American value — violent destruction is not. Attacking police and destroying the Capitol is never a pursuit of truth and freedom. Never."
LaTurner said on Twitter, "The lawless behavior at the U.S. Capitol is reprehensible and has no place in our country. This is a stain on American history, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to peacefully assemble, and I will always defend that right. This is un-American and an utter betrayal of that founding principle. This must stop now."
And Mullin said on Twitter, "I 100% support peaceful protest, but this is not it. What is happening at the Capitol right now is unacceptable, and it has to stop immediately."
