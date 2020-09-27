FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Two microbreweries and a museum in Southeast Kansas are raising money for a high school in Minnesota that was damaged during the unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in May.
Boiler Room Brewhaus in Fort Scott is teaming up with The Jolly Fox Brewery in Pittsburg and the Gordon Parks Museum to launch the “U&D Ale” Campaign for Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul, Minnesota. The name “U&D” stands for “Unity and Diversity,” which was chosen by the students.
The high school may be more than 500 miles away from Fort Scott, but it does have a connection to Southeast Kansas. It bears the name of Gordon Parks, a famed photographer, filmmaker, artist and writer born in Fort Scott who spent his formative years and early career in St. Paul, where he documented homelessness, poverty and racism through photography, film and storytelling.
Parks was born as the youngest of 15 children in 1912 during a difficult time of segregation and poverty in America. Before Parks’ mother, Sarah, died while Parks was in his teens, she requested that he live with one of his sisters up north to help her escape from segregation and racism that was prevalent at the time.
He purchased his first camera at a pawnshop in Seattle for $12.50. According to Gordon Parks Museum Director Kirk Sharp, the camera was his weapon of choice to fight against three things he disliked in America: racism, poverty and discrimination.
“He captures some intimate moments with his eye, and Gordon said the subject matter is so much more important than the photographer,” Sharp said. “One of the things that always stood out were the photos of Muhammad Ali and Ella Watson in ‘American Gothic.’”
Parks became the first Black staff photographer to work for Life and Vogue magazines. He also became the first Black filmmaker to make a major motion picture in Hollywood. “The Learning Tree” was filmed in 1969 in Fort Scott. It’s based on his novel of the same name about life growing up as a Black man. He wrote over 20 books and directed over 12 films.
High school damage
Traci Gauer, principal of Gordon Parks High School, said Floyd’s death sparked peaceful protests and civil unrest that also prompted some vandalism in late May around Minneapolis and St. Paul. She described thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to windows and floors at the school, which is insured but has a large deductible.
“Several businesses near the school were burned to the ground and many others vandalized and looted,” she told the Globe via email. “The school had broken windows, graffiti and a fire set in the cafeteria. Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished. There are surveillance videos of several individuals near the school breaking the windows and climbing in to start the fire. These same individuals are responsible for other vandalism at nearby businesses.”
Every student who enrolls in Gordon Parks High School takes a class exploring the life and legacy of the school's namesake. Gauer said 197 students were enrolled in the school when Floyd died.
“Gordon Parks High School is an alternative school, so students come to us from traditional high schools if they need a smaller setting or are behind on credits to graduate,” Gauer said. “All new students take a three-week course called Gordon Parks' Legacy.”
Known as one of the significant photographers of the 20th century, Parks used his work to illustrate segregation and social injustice. Today's society is fighting similar battles, Sharp said.
Parks' "photographs are striking, harsh reminders of the struggle for freedom and equality, and they leave a lasting impression,” Sharp said. “We hope history doesn’t repeat itself, but unfortunately, it seems like it is. Gordon was a champion in that fight against social injustice and racism worldwide.”
Fundraiser
Barbara Ritter, owner of Boiler Room Brewhaus, said she was motivated to start the fundraiser after seeing a photo of a Gordon Parks High School student in his cap and gown standing in front of the damaged building.
“It was a very moving photo to me,” Ritter said. “I know kids have been having such a difficult time with COVID-19, graduations and things like that. And now for these children at Gordon Parks High School, having their school ruined in their city, in addition to their COVID problems, we thought, 'What could we do?'”
The Gordon Parks Museum in Fort Scott and The Jolly Fox Brewery were contacted about the idea of launching a fundraiser to benefit the students at Gordon Parks High School. This is what led to the creation of U&D Ale.
The U&D Ale Campaign for Gordon Parks High School will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Boiler Room Brewhaus, located at 2 S. National Ave. in Fort Scott, with an evening of craft beer, hors d’oeuvres and a brief discussion about the campaign.
All invited guests will receive a commemorative pint glass that has the high school’s design etched with the words, “Unity And Diversity." The glasses can be purchased for $5 or $10 with a fill at both microbrewery locations.
The fundraiser will launch on the one-year anniversary of The Jolly Fox, a brewery located at 301 S. Broadway St. in Pittsburg. It’s outfitted with a bar, kitchen and outdoor area.
Joel Stewart, CEO and brewmaster, said he got involved with the fundraiser after being asked by Bryan Ritter, Barbara Ritter’s husband and brewer at Boiler Room Brewhaus. The two breweries collaborated on crafting U&D Ale, which will be sold at both locations.
“Bryan asked for help, and I knew this was something near and dear to his heart, and I wanted to help him,” Stewart said. “My motivation was to help a friend. He came up with the hops, and I came up with the barley. It’s a real simple golden ale.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Museum
The 4,000-square-foot Gordon Parks Museum features a collection of his photographs, personal effects, a film camera he had on location, awards like the National Medal of Arts and other materials. It’s located in the Fine Arts Center on the campus of Fort Scott Community College. Museum Director Kirk Sharp said they want to use Parks’ story to teach others about artistic creativity, cultural awareness and the role diversity plays in people's lives.
