Community revitalization grants totaling more than $94 million have been awarded to 70 projects across the state, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced last week.
The Community Revitalization Grant Program, which launched in September, is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. It focuses on investing in communities to support local priorities, encourage economic recovery and build resilience, the governor's office said.
The program awarded competitive grants to municipalities, counties and nonprofit organizations to benefit households, communities and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant awards will fund a variety of projects, such as downtown property renovations, business skills training, homelessness prevention and more.
“This program will have a real, positive impact for Missouri communities while supporting our state’s economy today and in the future,” said Maggie Kost, acting director of the Department of Economic Development, in a statement. “Thriving communities mean a thriving economy and more opportunities for Missourians to prosper. We’re grateful to help achieve that through strategic investments in local areas that need support the most.”
Local grants awarded include:
• $3.5 million to the city of Joplin for affordable housing preservation.
• $250,000 to the city of Noel for downtown revitalization.
• $625,000 to Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing.
• $496,961 to Main Street Joplin for a nutritional center.
• $499,950 to the city of Carthage for downtown revitalization.
