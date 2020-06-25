United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has awarded $22,179 in funding to six area nonprofit agencies in the second phase of its COVID-19 response campaign.
United Way established the campaign in March to support efforts by its member agencies to meet the increased need for essential services in the midst of the pandemic and to assist local individuals and families affected by the crisis. The funding was awarded in three categories — loss of revenue, adaptive services and increased services.
Awards are:
• $7,571 to Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri to support intensive case management for those affected by the pandemic.
• $2,592 to Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri for access to a video conferencing platform to provide counseling services in a secure online environment.
• $7,500 to Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri to assist with providing health services to an increased number of new patients due to job losses.
• $1,000 to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Crawford County to support continued one-on-one mentoring.
• $1,400 to Communities in Schools of Mid-America to provide additional food, hygiene and cleaning supplies as well as masks and other personal protective equipment for students and families in Pittsburg and Parsons.
• $2,116 to Safehouse Crisis Center Inc. for the purchase of technology to assist with serving clients virtually.
United Way previously awarded $20,000 to Regional Health and Welfare in Joplin and $5,000 to Catholic Charities of Southeast Kansas to assist with utility assistance. The organization will continue to accept applications for funding assistance from member agencies.
“We know that this is a very fluid environment and that changing situations will create challenges for our nonprofit partners,” said Duane Dreiling, executive director, in a statement. “United Way thanks our community partners and all of those that contributed to the COVID-19 response campaign that enables us to invest funds strategically to meet the needs of our community.”
