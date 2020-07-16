PITTSBURG, Kan. — In the past 23 years, Loretta Chaplin has cared for patients in in a variety of career disciplines, ranging from travel nursing, emergency care and, most recently, as a hospital floor nurse.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaplin added a new role to her resume when she traveled to Joliet, Illinois, to help the staff of a long-term care and rehabilitation home within the Ascension health care system.
Now back in Pittsburg at her job as a Via Christi Hospital "med/surge" floor nurse, Chaplin is taking time to reflect on her experience in suburban Chicago.
Chaplin said she chose to travel to Joliet for two reasons. First, she wanted to help out the staff of the nursing center. Second, she thought her traveling to Joliet would allow another nurse to remain in her place in Pittsburg rather than risk being furloughed.
She said she flew from Wichita to Chicago via Denver. Everyone on the flight wore a mask, and flight attendants tried to keep at least one seat or more between passengers.
While Chaplin said she is not a “big city person,” she enjoyed the chance to work in Joliet. She stayed at a hotel approximately 15 minutes from the home, with several other Ascension travel nurses from Kansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Chaplin said, their meals were primarily takeout and drive-thru orders — with several restaurants providing free meals for health care workers. Chaplin admits she did go shopping at least once to get snacks for her room and to find Diet Dr Pepper, calling the latter “a necessity.”
During her time in the nursing center, Chaplin worked the evening shift 16 days in a row in a unit set aside for COVID-19 patients. For the most part, travel nurses worked together during the evenings.
Phone calls and messages with friends and family back home helped sustain her during the long days, she said.
Chaplin said she wanted to stay in Joliet longer, but the need for travel nurses shifted as things began to reopen back in Kansas.
Chaplin became interested in medicine while watching medical staff care for her mother, Ruth Keith, during her battle with cancer.
Rather than have a defining moment, Chaplin said, she knew at a young age that nursing would be her career.
“I remember being in 4-H and going to the nursing home in Uniontown (Kansas) singing and visiting every holiday and such with the patients and residents,” Chaplin said. “I thought, I want to take care of people like this.”
“I like taking care of people, and I knew I could get a job anywhere I went,” Chaplin said. “I knew I could work in thousands of different areas and never leave nursing.”
Chaplin is a 1994 graduate of Uniontown High School. This year, Chaplin and husband Jody will celebrate 19 years of marriage. The Chaplins own two tire shops, known as Old Boy’s Tire & Auto, in Uniontown and Fort Scott, Kansas.
