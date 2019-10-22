In anticipation of the 2020 presidential election, area political organizations are gearing up for their annual events to help spread awareness of candidates and motivate people to turn out to the polls.
Southwest Missouri Democrats will be celebrating the annual Eleanor Roosevelt Days with an event slated for Friday and Saturday. The Blue Wave Trivia Night will kick off the weekend at 6 p.m. Friday at Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St. in Joplin. Doors open at 6 p.m., and all trivia players must be seated by 6:30 p.m. The rounds of trivia will commence at 7 p.m.
The entry fee is $12.50 per person for trivia or $100 for a team of eight people. Political basket prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners. Teams may bring their own snacks and beverages. Matching outfits, table decorations and other spirit tactics are being encouraged.
Krista Stark, executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, said 11 teams have already signed up for the competition and that there’s only room for two more teams.
The Democratic organization will also be having its Eleanor Roosevelt banquet at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Missouri Southern State University’s End Zone Facility, 3950 Newman Road in Joplin. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. The Italian buffet line starts at 6:45 p.m. with the speaking program to follow at 7:15 p.m.
Banquet tickets are $50 each and only a limited number of tickets remain available. Several speakers will be present, including chair and vice chair of the Missouri Democratic Party Black Caucus, J.P. Johnson and state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley Frazier, as well as Democratic Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quad, state Rep. Keri Ingle, and Missouri attorney general candidate Elad Gross. The keynote speaker is Jorn Vylonis, a rigging chief and lighting technician who’s worked on TV shows such as “Breaking Bad.”
Anyone wishing to attend Trivia Night or to purchase a ticket to the banquet may contact Stark at 417-437-8443 before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Republican event
The Newton County Republican Central Committee will hold its annual event early next month. The annual free Bean Feed is slated for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Neosho Middle School cafeteria, 1400 Hale-McGinty Drive. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the buffet line starting at 6 p.m.
A silent auction held by the Republican Women of Newton County will feature presidential items, framed Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln pictures, and more.
U.S. Rep. Billy Long, of Missouri's 7th District, will be the featured speaker at the event. Nick Myers, chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee, said local guests will include state Sen. Bill White and state Rep. Ben Baker. Other speakers will also be added.
“We expect to add others, but we just haven’t gotten them to confirm yet,” Myers said. “We’re going to discuss the upcoming election year calendar, which will include primary and general elections.”
Dinner will include ham and beans, cornbread, dessert and iced tea. Ice cream from All Aboard Ice Cream Co. at Redings Mill will also be provided for free, courtesy of Bill White.
Anyone interested in donating items for the silent auction can contact Naomi Baker at 417-592-3880. The silent auction will benefit the Republican Women of Newton County and the Newton County Republican Central Committee.
