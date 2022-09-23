Public libraries across Southwest Missouri are celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week by highlighting the consequences of censorship and the limiting of access to information.
Banned Books Week 2022, from Sept. 18 to 24, is an annual campaign to raise awareness of censored books in libraries and schools across the United States. The campaign was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden increase in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries. This year’s theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us."
“I’m proud to live in America where we do have the freedom of information, the freedom to believe in what we believe in, the freedom to read, to gather information without having someone trip us up or hide things from us,” said Carrie Cline, director of the Neosho Newton County Library. “In the public library, we’re constantly fighting to keep that freedom going. I’m against censorship. I don’t want anyone censoring me. I don’t want to be told that I can’t believe or worship in the way that I want, and that’s what this comes down to. They want to censor the other side, but they can also be censored. In censoring, you’re censoring yourself.”
A challenged book means a person or group is attempting to restrict or remove certain materials. Book banning is the removal of those materials and is one of the most widespread forms of censorship in the country.
In 2021, nearly 1,600 books were affected by censorship efforts, according to the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
“I think the most important message to take away from Banned Books Week is that it’s a celebration of your freedom to read and your freedom to choose what you get to read,” said Jeana Gockley, director of the Joplin Public Library. “Sometimes, we get bogged down in that negative connotation of the ‘Banned’ part of that title, but what we really should be focusing on is the celebration of the freedom to read what you want. Books open our doors to experiences that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to have sometimes, and by reading and studying those things, we can definitely broaden our horizons.”
While public school libraries are seeing a rise in attempted book bans by parents and school boards, public librarians are hoping it shines a light on the significance of free and open access of information.
Three local libraries — the Joplin Public Library, the Webb City Public Library and the Neosho Newton County Library — have policies in place that don’t allow books to be censored or banned at their institutions but will take any challenge requests from patrons into consideration.
The library directors agreed that resources in a publicly funded library should not be limited or restricted to any titles. Instead, they believe parents or legal guardians should have the final say over what their children read, not the library.
“People want to protect their children,” said Gockley. “I’m a parent. I want to protect my child too. We, as a public library, do not act in the place of parents. We encourage parents to work closely with their children on what things are being checked out from the library. We want the parents to be making that decision.”
The Joplin Public Library has been celebrating Banned Books Week annually for more than 20 years. This week’s display included banned books and statistics regarding book censorship.
In 2021 in the U.S., 729 titles were challenged. A majority of them, 82%, included books, graphic novels and textbooks, according to the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.
“These are challenges to libraries across the board — school libraries, public libraries, university libraries, and it affected 1,597 books last year,” said Gockley. “And those are just documented challenges. Censorship and the challenging of books is nothing new. I feel like the comments and the challenges that libraries are getting today are definitely more focused, maybe more politicized, which can make things trickier to handle.”
The top three reasons materials have been historically challenged, as cited by the ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, are because the books contained: “sexually explicit” material, “offensive language” and “unsuited to any age group.”
Gockley said the Joplin Public Library has a collection development policy that determines what materials will be purchased and a patron can make a formal comment about a book by filling out a form. No challenges have been filed recently at the Joplin Public Library.
“We take that very seriously, and we have a policy for how we handle that,” said Gockley. “I will look at the comment form, look at the item, read the book and I work closely with our selectors who manage different collections. We’ll work closely together to evaluate and look at the content of the book as a whole. We’ll make a response to the commenter. Sometimes, people aren’t upset because we have something, but they may be upset about the placement of the item.”
The Webb City Public Library also recognized Banned Books Week this year by pulling titles that have made the banned books list and placing them on display, including historic novels like “To Kill A Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, and “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck.
“The Holy Bible” even made the American Library Association’s list of top 10 most challenged books in 2015.
“We don’t believe in banning books,” said Jake Johnson, director of the Webb City Public Library. “We want all of that information to be out there. We have a materials selection policy that says ‘materials selected on the value of interest, information, and the enlightenment of all people of the library district.’ The biggest part of that policy is ‘while patrons are free to reject for themselves materials of which they don’t approve, they cannot exercise this right of self-censorship to restrict the freedom of access for others.’”
With the number of requests to ban books rising across the nation, Johnson said school libraries are being hit the hardest. The Webb City Public Library has not received any recent requests to challenge a book.
“I can give them a copy of our materials selection policy, and what I have done is if something is in young adult but it’s borderline questionable, I will move it over to the adult section,” he said. “As long as I’ve been here, which has been 11 years, and I know with the previous director, we’ve never actually banned a book.
“For the most part, I think our patrons at least recognize that just because they don’t agree with it doesn’t mean that they have to read it,” he said.
The Neosho Newton County Library also has a reconsideration of material form that the public can submit. Cline said people usually object to books being in the youth section that they think should be in the adult section.
“That’s normally what I’m hearing, which happens very rarely,” she said. “Some things, we may determine could be better suited in a certain collection, but it all depends. We’re not set in stone on anything. As far as removing a book, no.”
Cline said public libraries do answer to taxpayers, but to all taxpayers, not just a small group.
“I feel responsible to every one of our taxpayers to make sure that when they walk in, that whatever they’re looking for, we either have it or we can get it for them,” she said. “That’s our goal and our mission. Whoever you are, we want to make sure that we can meet your need.”
