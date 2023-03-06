CARONA, Kan. — The Heart of the Heartlands Railroad Museum, located in Carona between Route 66, Parsons and Pittsburg, is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
The museum is four miles east of historic Big Brutus.
Visitors can view restored depots, a steam engine, cabooses, passenger cars and other rolling stock. The museum buildings also feature artifacts from area railroads.
Admission is free and open to the public; donations are appreciated.
Details: heartlandstrainclub.org, 620-423-5163 or 620-396-8594.
