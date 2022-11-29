Four area residents will be in Appleton, Wisconsin, this weekend competing for the world titles of best ax thrower or best knife thrower.
Competitors Brodi Pursley, of Joplin; Mat Ball, of Carthage; Aubrey Edwards, of Joplin; and Matt Boles, of Bolivar, will represent the Main Street Axe Co. of Joplin, and Pittsburg and Emporia, Kansas, in the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championship and World Knife Throwing Championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
They will compete for a total purse of $50,000 and the title of world champion in one of four categories — ax throwing, where competitors throw a hatchet from various distances; big-ax throwing, where they throw a larger ax at the target; duals, where two people stand shoulder to shoulder and try to hit the same bull’s-eye without knocking each other’s hatchet off course; and knife throwing.
Ball said this will be his first time competing for a world title. He said his nerves are still on edge though he’s competed in regional tournaments and the U.S. Open championships.
“For me personally, I haven’t won a dollar in this sport,” Ball said. “I hope to very soon. Clearly I'm going to worlds for a chance to win $50,000, but the community itself, seeing the vast differences of people that can all be in the same place at the same time doing the same thing and all get along, that just blew me away from the first tournament I went to. There are millionaires and there are people who make $100 a week all at this same place, and when we walk in there, we’re all just family. Nothing else matters.”
Relatively new
Ax and knife throwing are relatively new professional sports, though people have been throwing axes and knives at wooden targets for centuries.
The Appleton event will be the sixth world championship for the World Axe Throwing League and the second for the World Knife Throwing League.
Ball said getting good at throwing doesn't take long if you are passionate and committed.
“I got into ax throwing a couple of years ago, and that was my goal, to make it to the world championship,” Ball said. “And this is my first one. Whenever I found that out, it was one of those things that you might have known you were going but you weren't guaranteed, then you get that email and it was a big relief. All the hard work, all the practice is paying off. I am improving.”
Ben Fowler, director of operations at Main Street Axe Co., 215 S. Wall Ave. in Joplin, said he qualified for the world championships in knife throwing, but he can’t go because of commitments he has to the business.
“I’m a bit heartbroken that I’m not going,” Fowler said. “I’ve participated in the ax throwing championships the last two years, and it’s the best 128 standard hatchet throwers, the best 128 big ax competitors, the best 128 teams and the best 128 knife throwers. In years past, it has been at venues like ours, just a little bit bigger.”
Getting involved
Fowler said getting involved in ax throwing or knife throwing is easy.
He said Main Street Axe Co. in Joplin has league nights every Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. He said he’s taught people ages 12 to 95 and that he's seen children as young as 6 compete in ax throwing.
“Just a couple of weeks ago, some ladies came in. One was 78, and the other was 82 — sisters who just wanted an afternoon to have fun with each other,” Fowler said. “It’s an equalizer, all ages. There’s teenagers who have qualified for the world ax throwing championship and teenagers who have qualified for the world knife throwing league championship. It something for everyone, and it’s a sport that all ages can enjoy and have fun with.”
Edwards said he got started throwing axes rather than knives.
“Me and a couple of work friends and another friend found out they had opened Main Street Axe here in Joplin, so we were like, 'How about we go throw axes?'” Edwards said. “I threw tomahawks as a kid with my dad, so I might as well try it out, it’s the same thing. It immediately rekindled the love for it. Like Mat was saying earlier, the camaraderie here, is just top tier, the best. All walks of life, everyone connects through this sport. It’s super enjoyable for me personally. I kind of got into knives when I was working here, thanks to Ben.”
Boles said he competed at another venue, Tommyhawks, which has locations in Springfield and Neosho, but those places didn’t offer knife throwing, so he started throwing knives at Main Street Axe.
“About a year and a half ago, me and my wife, Ashley, went on a date night,” Boles said. “We always threw sharp objects in the backyard, but going into something with a structure, we got hooked. We signed up for leagues that week. I didn’t start throwing knives until about August of this year. I’d always been a straight ax thrower, but it kind of came naturally for me. My first season, I got my bid for worlds.”
On television
Pursley also throws at both Tommyhawks and Main Street Axe Co. He got a chance to appear on a television show called “Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman.”
“It’s about halfway through season one right now,” Pursley said. “We throw Old World weapons in a competition-style environment, so knives, tomahawks, bows and arrows, muskets, things like that. It’s a really cool show on the History Channel. I was flying home from filming the show when I got the email that I had gotten the bid for the world championship, so I was already riding a high, and it was just a good week and a half to two weeks all around.”
This weekend’s world championships will also be videotaped and will appear at some point on ESPN.
“It’s a rising sport, and it’s really cool to be at the forefront of it the last several years and see how it’s grown onto ESPN and grown nationwide and even worldwide,” Pursley said. “There are people coming from New Zealand and Europe and Canada and the U.S. to compete in these world championships. It is growing at a phenomenal pace, and it’s not just for lumberjacks. Get out there and have some fun. It’s like bowling — go have some fun with it and drink a beer and enjoy it.”
Commented
