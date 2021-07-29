I, working from here in the Globe newsroom, am about to break the most unsurprising news of this week: It's hot.
OK, so that's not exactly breaking news. But it is having an impact on all of us in one way or another. Whether we work outside or are testing the limits of our air conditioning units from indoors, this week's heat is definitely a lot to handle.
It is so hot out there that we have been under an excessive heat warning, and the National Weather Service says that warning will be in effect through at least Friday, and perhaps into Saturday.
So what do we need to be aware of when the heat index soars to triple digits? Reporter Debby Woodin will tell us in a Friday story, which also can be viewed at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- The latest on COVID-19 in the Joplin area.
- An update on who is running, and not running, in the U.S. Senate race in Missouri.
- Details about a community newspaper being sold to a local owner.
That's it for tonight. Please stay safe in these temperatures.
