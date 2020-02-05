Area residents enjoy snowfall despite prediction of early spring

With near record-high temperatures last Sunday and blankets of snow across the region by Wednesday, Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction of an early spring this year seems unlikely for Southwest Missouri residents.
Despite the critter's official prediction of springtime on Sunday when he failed to see his shadow, winter storm warnings were in effect Wednesday from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area, according to the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain and small amounts of sleet moved into Joplin on Tuesday night, with snow starting around 5 a.m. Wednesday and lasting through most of the morning, said Cory Rothstein, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Springfield. He projected that the Joplin area would see 3 to 6 inches of snow before the precipitation tapered off Wednesday evening.
“This is the first snowfall of the year (in the Joplin area) that’s been over a couple of inches,” Rothstein said. “That’s kind of been the situation over the last few years where we just never had anything for big winter events. ...If today (Wednesday) is any indication, and at least in the short term, it looks like we still have winter weather hanging around."
Regardless of what the famous groundhog projected, area residents couldn’t help but enjoy their snow day as schools across the region canceled classes. Tiffany Quallate, of Webb City, spent some family time in the snow with her three children — Brooklynn, Bradley and Jorden — at Landreth Park.
“I was excited for this,” she said. “This is what I’ve been waiting for all year. I think the groundhog may have lied to us if we’re getting this much snow.”
The Quallate family spent their day out of school making snow angels, building snowmen and sledding down snow-covered hills. Brooklynn, 7, a first-grader at Webster Primary Center, said she loves the snow.
“It’s a winter wonderland,” she said.
Wednesday's snow came just days after temperatures rose to 73 degrees last Sunday, marking the second warmest temperature to be recorded in Joplin on Feb. 2. Rothstein said the record high in Joplin on that day was 74 degrees in 2003.
And the roller coaster weather isn't over yet.
Joplin is expected to see high temperatures around freezing on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s on Friday. If you don’t like the snow or the cold weather, then just wait until the weekend. Temperatures will bounce back to the upper 50s on Sunday, according to the latest forecast.
“As far as the outlook for the next month, it looks like it’s generally around normal for temperatures,” Rothstein said.
