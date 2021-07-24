A Diamond man working through the Webb City Farmers Market and Joplin’s Empire Market hopes to spread the word about planting flowers and other plants friendly to pollinators.
Eric Osen, a volunteer with the University of Missouri Extension’s Master Gardner program, said he wants to teach as many children as possible about the monarch butterfly, bees and other native pollinators that support not only native plants but also crops.
“Our goal is to learn and share knowledge with the public,” said Osen, who helps manage the gardens at the Empire Market at 931 E. Fourth St., in Joplin, and who volunteers with the Kids Garden Club at the Webb City Farmers Market in King Jack Park.
“So the monarch butterflies are a big concern for some people because of their habitat decline and butterfly milkweed is a host plant for them and so I started several hundred plants,” Osen said during a recent appearance at the Empire Market where he gave away dozens of butterfly milkweed and other plants friendly to pollinators. He also offered advice on how to cultivate these colorful and beneficial plants.
“Butterfly weed is a beautiful plant but this is the disheartening part. If you plant this seed, you want a plant, but you have to wait 365-plus days before it really starts to show. So I started some in June and I gave them to people so they can transplant them and they’ve gotten a bit of a head start on growing and hopefully next year they’ll have a plant.”
Pollinator peril
Pollinators such as bees and butterflies face habitat loss, overuse of pesticides and other threats that endanger their existence.
Late last month, 14 members of Congress sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to take immediate action to protect a western population of monarch butterflies, an insect that lawmakers say is in serious peril. Only 1,914 monarch butterflies were recorded overwintering on the California coast last winter — the lowest number ever recorded and an indication that the monarch’s annual migration has already collapsed, according to the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity.
Rachael Lynch, director of the Webb City Farmers Market, said the gardening club, which is aimed at getting kids interested in the outdoors and where their food comes from, devotes time to teaching children the importance of pollinating insects.
“Pollinators are an aspect of our gardening program,” Lynch said “Our program is just kind of all-encompassing. We want teach them from the soil to the harvest, how to do it, what to look for. So pollinators are very, very important to gardening. Without them, none of the flowers would fruit, so we wouldn’t be seeing our fruits and veggies. There have been a couple of days where we focused on pollinators. We had bees here a couple of weeks back, we had an observation hive by one of our bee farms, and there were crafts.”
Osen said old timers have told him plants such as butterfly weed used to be much more common than they are now.
“There’s a lot of talk about climate change, about global warming,” Osen said. “I think the world will be a better place if we all recognize our environment and see what’s there, see what we can do to interact positively with it. There’s so much to learn and it’s right there in front of us.”
Local efforts
Other individuals and groups in the are also are working to help pollinators.
In 2018, the Carl Junction Cultivators gardening club teamed up with Liberty, the electric utility, and the city of Carl Junction to create Mammoth Park, a small plot of prairie near the Carl Junction Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“That little piece of land usually always floods so the city had just been keeping it mowed,” said Jeanette Verbryck, assistant secretary of the club.
Now the plot is ablaze with yellow and orange wildflowers, bees and butterflies.
“This is our second full year for it,” Verbryck said. “We seeded it the fall before that. We had the school kids make seed balls with mud and sand and seeds and throw them out and that’s the way we seeded it.
“Last year, when it came up, we had a big huge crop of giant ragweed so us ladies got out there and pulled that up by hand and we had a great big pile as big as a pickup truck or bigger. We got all that pulled up and we haven’t had any of that come back this year and the flowers came up. We’re pretty excited about that.”
In Carthage, resident Bill Putnam worked with his 15-year-old grandson to plant a pollinator garden in his backyard.
“I got interested in this because I had been reading in articles like in The Missouri Conservationist about the habitat issues, the difficulties with bees and butterflies of finding enough pollen and the threat to our food supply if we don’t have pollinators out here,” Putnam said. “So my grandson is in Boy Scouts and we just decided we’d take on a little project. Our little garden is in a little field behind my house and it’s probably 15 feet in diameter.”
Putnam said he and his grandson, Walker Lasley, tilled up an area of grass and mixed in compost made of cow manure before planting packets of seeds as well as bushes. He said they’ve gotten results quickly
“We were kind of surprised, we planted these seeds in the middle of May and they’re already five feet tall and we’ve got blooms everywhere,” Putnam said. “We’ve seen bumblebees in there. We haven’t seen a whole lot of honey bees yet and we haven’t seen very many butterflies, but the monarchs aren’t really on migration yet, so hopefully we’ll get them in the fall. We’re just trying to get a little help on our part of giving food to the pollinators to help them out on their journeys.”
