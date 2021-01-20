Residents across the region on Wednesday were celebrating the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, who shattered one of the last glass ceilings in the U.S. by becoming the first female vice president and also the first vice president of Black and South Asian descent.
Melodee Colbert-Kean, who served as Joplin's first Black mayor from 2012 to 2014, said she was "all over the place" as Harris took her oath, crying, clapping and shouting as the new vice president ended with "so help me God."
"A woman of color in the second-highest position in the free world leaves me feeling that hope is always possible," said Colbert-Kean, who also is a former president of the National League of Cities. "Dreams may be deferred, but not forgotten, and no matter what others have planned for you, if God is for you, nothing can stop you."
Karen Roberts, the secretary of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Joplin Area, said she is proud of U.S. voters for looking past gender and race to elevate Harris to her position.
Roberts recalls feeling "stung" as she grew up in the 1950s, the only girl in a family of boys and believing she was not treated as an equal among her peers. But she said she eventually found a strength and sense of self-worth — traits that she now sees in Harris.
"I also see someone who has the capacity for what I call 'a mother's understanding.' She loves but is not afraid to reprimand and discipline, to guide but not dictate, to honor but not force," Roberts said. "We talk about our founding fathers with great reverence. I know we'll talk about our mothers with the same."
Kayla Evansco, also a League of Women Voters board member and a Joplin resident, said she was thrilled to vote in 2020, 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified to give women the right to vote, to elect Harris.
"It is incredible to see the diversity of the United States being represented in a position like this," she said. "The number of women in government has been growing, and I think it will continue to grow. It is amazing to see this glass-shattering piece of history unfold right in front of us."
Dewayne Patton, another member of the local League of Women Voters group, said he grew up in the "male-dominated" generation of the 1950s. But he was fortunate, he said, in that he had successful female role models: His grandmother owned and ran a trucking business, and his mother managed a retail store.
"As a father of two daughters, my wife and I taught them that they could do anything," said Patton, of Joplin. "Now I have a 6-year-old granddaughter that is learning the same thing from her parents. The swearing-in of Vice President Harris demonstrates even more to my granddaughter and all women, young and old, that the world is full of endless possibilities, regardless of sex, race or ethnicity."
United WE, a nonpartisan, Kansas City-based organization that supports women's success, took to social media to honor Harris for breaking gender and racial barriers in one of the highest positions in government.
"As a country, we are starting to see office representation look like the people in our communities," the organization said in a statement on Facebook. "This progress is a significant moment in our nation's history, and it must continue, because we know that diverse representation helps us to make the best decisions for everyone."
