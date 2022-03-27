CARTHAGE, Mo. — Residents of Carthage and Jasper County lined Missouri Highway 96 and the roads leading to the rural Harvey Cemetery near La Russell to pay their final respects to a Bonne Terre police officer who gave his live to protect others in the line of duty.
A funeral procession carried Officer Lane Burns from the Bonne Terre area of eastern Missouri more than 200 miles to the tiny cemetery in southeastern Jasper County, taking Burns through his hometown of Carthage one more time on the way.
Burns was shot and killed while responding to a reported disturbance at a Bonne Terre motel on March 17. Another Bonne Terre officer was injured while the two officers returned fire and killed the man who shot them.
After traveling for more than four hours, the procession entered Jasper County on Highway 96 and traveled through Avilla, where hundreds of residents and vehicles from five rural fire departments lined the road. In Carthage, thousands lined Central Avenue, Garrison Avenue and Fairview Avenue as Burns took a final tour of the community where he was raised.
A large crowd gathered near Central Park and the Carthage fire station, where a huge American flag hung from Carthage’s ladder truck over Garrison Avenue. Tow trucks also flew flags from their cranes, and officers and firefighters from Carthage, Webb City, Seneca, Carterville, Joplin and other area communities were parked at every corner.
‘I just have no words’
Bonne Terre police Chief Douglas Calvert, a 29-year veteran of his department, said he couldn’t describe his feelings after Sunday’s burial.
“This is a police chief’s worst nightmare,” Calvert said. “I’ve been doing this for 29 years, and I hoped to retire before I lose an officer. I just have no words.”
Carthage police Chief Bill Hawkins, waiting at the corner of Sycamore Street and Garrison Avenue in his dress uniform for the procession to pass Central Park, said this has been a particularly awful couple of weeks for law enforcement officers in Southwest Missouri, with the shooting deaths of Joplin police Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed on March 8.
“Especially for this area, to my knowledge this has never happened before and hopefully never will again,” Hawkins said. “The crowd continues to grow as I keep watching the cars pull in. It makes me happy that I live in Southwest Missouri. It shows that the community supports law enforcement, and that is obviously not going on other places, so the fact that it is going on here is just a good feeling.”
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser, waiting at the same intersection, said Burns went to school with his son at Carthage High School, and while he didn’t know the officer personally, he and all officers felt his death on a personal level. He said seeing the crowds and the flags out in honor of the fallen officer was encouraging to all officers.
“It’s awesome to see so many people out here,” he said. “It just reaffirms what a great community we have that comes out and supports its law enforcement this way, and a member of our community and his brave actions. It just warms my heart to see this.”
Carolyn Sloniker, a friend of Burns’ mother, Julie Burns, brought a sign to Central Park that said, “Lane Burns, Always Remembered, Never Forgotten and we’ll miss you.”
“I am out here to represent Lane and wish the family well through this time of grief,” Sloniker said. “We need to be with them and wish them well and support them. I lost a son at 34, and here she’s lost one at 31. It’s a huge loss.”
Kathy Wooldridge, a retired Carthage schoolteacher, said she had Burns in her English class at Carthage High School.
“I just felt like you can’t do a lot, but at least you can come out here and stand and show your support to the police, firemen and EMS and all city workers,” Wooldridge said.
In Avilla
In Avilla, about 13 miles east of Carthage on Highway 96, trucks from the Avilla, Sarcoxie, Jasper, Golden City and Stotts City fire departments lined either side of the highway along with more than 150 area residents.
Michele Tackett, of rural Jasper County, stood near the corner of highways 96 and 37 on the east side of Avilla carrying a “back the blue” flag as she waited for the procession.
“We’re here showing our support for a fallen hero,” Tackett said. “It makes it more real for me because my daughter is going through the academy right now. They’re just people and they put on a uniform to protect and serve, and so it’s an opportunity for us to show our respect.”
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said he put a note on his department’s Facebook page inviting area departments and residents to Avilla to pay their last respects to Burns, and he wasn’t surprised by the turnout.
“He’s part of the area, and a lot of people do know him. He has family here, and we want to support them,” Gunter said. “It meant a lot to be out here.”
