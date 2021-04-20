Good evening,
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. We'll have reaction from area law enforcement officials, Joplin for Justice and from Victor Sly, a police officer who is president of the Joplin chapter of the NAACP.
Jeff Lehr will give you an update on Tom Mourning, who is accused of going on a shooting spree in 2016 and who has been found competent to stand trial.
We'll also have a reporter at tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting, where a representative of the Langston Hughes Cultural Society will address the board.
Tyson said it is extending vaccinations to family members and households of its employees. We'll have that and other local business news, too.
An Arkansas man also has pleaded guilty in federal court to cutting timber from public land in Southwest Missouri. We'll tell you about that and the problem with timber theft in the region.
Now that the snow has moved out, let's hope spring weather is quick to return.
