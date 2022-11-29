Knife Throwing

Aubrey Edwards, left, and Brodi Pursley practice knife throwing at Main Street Axe Company on Nov. 23.

Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we talked to some cutting-edge competitors. 

Four area residents are competing in an upcoming axe- and knife-throwing tournament, where world championships are on the line. They are backed by the Main Street Axe Company. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature stories about: 

  • Construction on track at the new Jasper County Courts Building. 
  • Names of victims and a suspect in a triple shooting released. 
  • A housing boom in McDonald County. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

