Three-year-old Quetzali Rodriguez, of Pittsburg, Kansas, could not resist the urge to dance with members of the Chinelos Morelenses Unidos, of Springdale, Arkansas, at Saturday’s Hispanic Heritage Day at George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond. The dancers used beautiful costumes and interpretative dance to share the history of the clash of cultures when Europeans arrived in Central and South America. Those attending the event also learned about sugar skulls from Natalie Mast, of Joplin, who was dressed in a Dia de los Muertos costume. The event, sponsored annually by the National Parks Services, also featured arts and crafts, Hispanic food and a soccer demonstration.
