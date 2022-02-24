The Joplin School District has announced it will cancel classes Friday "because of continued poor road conditions," it said on social media.
Friday will become the district's fifth AMI (alternative method of instruction) day and will not be made up at the end of the year.
Other school districts announcing closures on Friday include Webb City, Carthage, Neosho and Carl Junction.
Crowder College said all its locations will be closed Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.