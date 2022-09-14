Two higher education institutions in Southeast Kansas have announced the guest speakers in their upcoming lecture series.
At Pittsburg State University, the 29th annual Emmett Lecture will feature Hyeryung Hwang, a multidisciplinary teacher-scholar with research and teaching experience in world literature and cinema, theories of imperialism and colonialism, and peripheral aesthetics and politics. Her research projects focus on East Asia and South America.
Her lecture, "Barbaric Modernities," is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Governor's Room in the Overman Student Center on campus. A reception will follow in the Heritage Room.
The Emmett Lecture is sponsored by the Emmett family, the PSU English department and The Midwest Quarterly in memory of the late Victor J. Emmett Jr., who taught English for 23 years. The lecturer each year is the winning author of the best literary article published in The Midwest Quarterly.
At Labette Community College in Parsons, the 37th annual Jack & Ruth Gribben English Lecture Series will feature Jamie McDaniel, associate professor of English at Radford (Virginia) University and a former associate professor of English and director of professional writing at PSU.
His lecture, "Roll and Write: Gaming in the Composition Classroom," is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. It serves as a professional development opportunity for middle school and high school teachers, community college instructors and university professors who want to improve the quality of their instruction in composition.
The lecture series is hosted primarily for area educators, who should register by calling Gaye Evans at 620-820-1281. It is funded by an endowment gift from the late Jack and Ruth Gribben.
