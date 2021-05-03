Good evening,
The Joplin Senior Center (as well as other area senior centers) opened its doors Monday for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 nearly 14 months ago. We were there.
We'll also profile the first of the Globe's All-Area Academic Excellence Team, a feature we will running for the next two weeks.
Also in the news today:
Debby Woodin will cover tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, when the city will consider lifting more COVID-19 restrictions.
And the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas breaks ground on a state-of-the-art education center.
All of this and more can be found in tomorrow's Joplin Globe, and at joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.