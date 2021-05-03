Senior Centers Open

Tammy Virgin, manager of the Joplin Senior Center, greets Tom Hancock with an elbow bump at the center on Monday. Staff and center members alike said they were glad to be able to socialize after more than a year in the face of the pendemic. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Good evening,

The Joplin Senior Center (as well as other area senior centers) opened its doors Monday for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 nearly 14 months ago. We were there.

We'll also profile the first of the Globe's All-Area Academic Excellence Team, a feature we will running for the next two weeks.

Also in the news today:

Debby Woodin will cover tonight's Joplin City Council meeting, when the city will consider lifting more COVID-19 restrictions.

And the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas breaks ground on a state-of-the-art education center.

All of this and more can be found in tomorrow's Joplin Globe, and at joplinglobe.com.

Tags

Trending Video