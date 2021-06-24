For the first time ever, Joplin High School’s theater department has cast students from different districts for its summer production, "Shrek the Musical."
While Joplin traditionally showcases its musicals in the spring, with another production slated during the summer session, other high schools in the area schedule theirs in the fall. But many local high schools were not able to hold their annual productions last year due to the pandemic.
Sympathizing for students who weren’t able to perform, JHS theater teacher Ashley Trotnic devised a plan to make Joplin's summer musical into a community experience.
“We talked to our principal about it, and he said he thought it was a great idea,” she said. “So, we just reached out to the schools that were really close, and some of the teachers thought it was a great idea and reached out to their students, and we had so many kids come out. It has been so much fun getting to work.”
Not only were students from Joplin, Carl Junction and Webb City invited to perform and work on the production, but they also received fine arts credits for their involvement.
“I absolutely love my theater home in Webb City, but doing this production here honestly didn’t feel like I was doing it in Joplin," said Gavin Phillips, a recent Webb City High School graduate who landed the lead role of Shrek. "It felt more like an all-state theater production because of how many schools we have participating, and it’s just impossibly fun getting to work with so many new faces."
With a strong history of competition in athletics between Joplin and Webb City, some students were initially nervous about tension rising throughout the production.
“There has been absolutely no rivalry whatsoever. It was something we all thought about at first before we all came here, but coming in everyone was super accepting, and it feels like we’ve all been on the stage together for years. I couldn’t be happier with it,” said Phillips, who will attend Missouri State University in the fall for music education with a minor in musical theater.
Emilia Campbell, a Joplin sophomore who portrays Pinocchio, has only done one JHS production before — last summer's "Beauty and the Beast."
“This one is really different because I get to see a lot of new, fresh faces,” she said. “Getting to know 40 new people has been so much fun, and I’ve found that I have a lot of common ground with these people, and I had no clue.”
"Shrek the Musical" is inspired by the Broadway musical, which was based on the Dreamworks film "Shrek," about the adventures of an ogre and the princess he befriends.
“The way I’d like to put it is that the show is wonderfully different," Phillips said. "You have a lot of the same familiar experiences, a lot of familiar songs, but there are just enough changes to keep everything fresh that if you’ve seen the Broadway musical on Netflix, you still are in for a few surprises during our show."
'All together'
Students involved in the production said they were surprised with how well the cast blended together, and how strong relationships were developed.
“Watching all of the kids work together, get to know each other, and really bond and become friends so fast has been really fun for me,” said Trotnic, who serves as the show's director. “I’ve had the best time with this cast. They’re all so thoughtful and kind and respectful, and they’re just excited to do theater, which makes me excited because it’s been a bleak past half of the year, so we’re finally ready to really perform again. It’s been a nice experience having them do it all together.”
Campbell said her time spent working alongside the diverse cast has positively impacted her plans for her future.
“This experience has definitely convinced me that this is something I want to do for the rest of my life,” she said.
In fact, the experience appears to have been so rewarding for everyone involved in the production that Trotnic has decided to make the community theater experience for high schoolers an annual event.
“We’re going to do it every year now; we love it. The friendships they’ve found in the short amount of time, I can guarantee they’re going to go see each other’s show where they wouldn’t have before. It’s become a little community within the little theater group in our area, which is nice,” Trotnic said.
