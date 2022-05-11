Three local graduating seniors are among roughly 2,500 students announced Wednesday as winners of a $2,500 National Merit scholarship.
Students recognized as National Merit scholars are Lee F. Goetzinger, of Carthage High School; Jacob Z. Mathew, of Pittsburg (Kansas) High School; and Shekhar K. Gugnani, of Fort Scott (Kansas) High School. Their $2,500 awards are supported by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.’s own funds.
The group of winners announced Wednesday consists of the National Merit finalists in each state who have been judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college, according to a release from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. They were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors.
This year’s National Merit program began in fall 2020, when high school juniors took a test that served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% o the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists.
From approximately 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 advanced to the level of finalist.
By the end of the 2022 program, about 7,500 finalists will have received nearly $28 million in college scholarships.
About 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored National Merit scholarships were announced April 27. Approximately 4,000 college-sponsored scholarship recipients will be announced June 1 and July 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.