Three students at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri have been named winners of the fourth annual Black History Month art contest sponsored by U.S. Cellular.
Winning students are:
• Tylan Edwards for artwork of Neil deGrasse Tyson, winning $250 for first place.
• Amitiona Warren for artwork of Marie M. Daly, winning $150 for second place.
• Landon Duke for artwork of Alan Emtage, winning $100 for third place.
As part of the contest, Boys & Girls Club students created original pieces of artwork of important Black historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators who made vital contributions to the world of STEM — or science, technology, engineering and math.
Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout February, and the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed at the U.S. Cellular store on Range Line Road in Joplin.
“Working with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the achievements of Black STEM icons such as Mae Jemison and George Washington Carver has been extremely gratifying,” said Aaron Blair, store manager for U.S. Cellular in Joplin, in a statement. “The creativity that club members displayed in their artwork was inspiring.”
Since 2009, U.S. Cellular has donated more than $22.6 million to nonprofit organizations across the country.
