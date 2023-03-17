On Tuesday, U.S. Cellular announced the three winners of its Black History Month Art Contest with the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts: Tylan Edwards received $250 for first place for the portrayal of Neil deGrasse Tyson, Amitiona Warren received $150 for second place for the portrayal of Marie M. Daly, Landon Duke received $100 for third place for the portrayal of Alan Emtage. Courtesy | U.S. Cellular