The Missouri Department of Agriculture has selected 30 high school sophomores to participate in the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Selected students will spend a week in June in St. Louis exploring careers in agriculture, building leadership skills and learning more about farming, ranching and food production.
Area students selected for the 2023 class are Lindsay McDonald, of Mount Vernon; Raegan Pendleton, of Stotts City; Rhett Keaton, of Anderson; and Saige Miller, of Cassville.
Beyond the summer agribusiness tour, academy members will have the opportunity to participate in Missouri State Fair activities, a winter Legislative Day and the academy graduation ceremony at the 2024 Missouri FFA Convention.
Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has awarded 1,060 academy opportunities through a competitive application and interview process for high school sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related college degrees and careers.
