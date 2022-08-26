A lot of work by the Joplin Little Theater goes into establishing a new season of entertainment for the Joplin Little Theater.
“We start the process of deciding a season in August or September,” at the end of the previous season, said JLT Office Manager Ann Lile. “The directing staff gets together and everyone that is interested in directing a show that season brings their ideas for the season.
“We have discussions about which shows would be well received by the audience. We talk about the cast sizes and ages of actors needed for the shows. We also discuss the financial side of production; what the royalties of a show would cost, how much they would cost to produce, etc.”
Each year, she said, “after we get a decent list with several options, we take a vote and decide on the final five. At that point we have to check the availability of the shows. When we have our slate of shows, it is presented to our board of directors and they vote to approve the season. That vote takes place in January. Then we have to secure the rights to produce the shows from the publishing companies. Once the royalties are paid, we can then announce our season to the general public.”
The work cited above went into directly shaping the 2022-23 season, which offers a mix of comedy, drama and musicals.
This season’s lineup:
• “Moon Over Buffalo,” Sept. 14-18; a madcap comedy directed by Ashley Trotnic.
• “The Bold, the Young, and the Murderer,” Nov. 16-20; a comedy murder-mystery about a soap opera directed by Marilyn Bouldin.
• “Proof,” Jan. 11-15, 2023; an intriguing story about “family, truth and mental health” directed by Lisa Olliges Green.
• “Leading Ladies,” March 15-19, 2023; the season’s second Ken Ludwig-penned comedy starring two Shakespearean actors directed by Kaden Propps.
• “Bonnie & Clyde,” May 17-21, 2023; a historical look at the infamous Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow directed by Becki Arnall.
Three of these shows — “Bonnie & Clyde,” “The Bold, the Beautiful and the Murdered,” and “Leading Ladies” are being presented for the first time, according to the directors.
“As we get closer to celebrating our 100th season,” Lile said, speaking on behalf of the board of directors, “JLT looks forward to bringing shows that will continue to entertain our current patrons and attract the next generation of theatergoers.
Other local theaters and entertainment groups have announced their upcoming 2022-2023 seasons, with shows launching as early as Sept. 14.
Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre
Officials with the Carthage-based dinner theater, 2466 Old 66 Blvd., has announced a season that promises “lots of play” along with “excellent food and service.”
The lineup:
• “The Mousetrap,” penned by Agatha Christie and directed by Betsy Fleischaker, which runs Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and Oct. 7-9.
• A Christmas-themed play, yet to be named and directed by Tom Brown, which runs Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-11.
• “Don’t Drink the Water,” a Woody Allen play, directed by David Kolppenborg, which runs Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5, 2023.
• “God of Comedy,” a Ken Ludwig penned play, directed by Neal Ruggeberg, which runs March 17-19 and March 24-26, 2023.
• “Drinking Habits,” directed by Misty Hammer, which runs May 5-7 and May 12-14, 2023.
• “Love, Sex & the IRS,” directed by Keith Gregory, and runs June 22-25, 2023.
Studio 124Co-owner Becki Arnall recently announced the 2022-2023 season for Joplin’s newest theater, located at 124 S. Main St.
The lineup:
• “The Haunting of Hill House,” Sept. 30-31 and Oct. 1.
• Historic Ghost Tours, taking place on Oct. 14-15, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 29.
• “Who’s Holiday,” Dec. 8-10, 2023.
• “She Kills Monsters,” Jan. 5-7, 2023.
• “Misery,” based off the famed Stephen King novel, Feb. 9-11, 2023.
• “Firebringer,” a musical, March 2-4 and March 9-11, 2023.
• “Rabbit Hole,” April 27-29, 2023.
• “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” June 22-24, 2023.
• “Jesus Christ Superstar” music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, July 27-29 and Aug. 3-5, 2023.
• “Night of the Living Dead Live,” Sept. 28-30, 2023.
Stained Glass Theatre
SGT’s Amanda Klein, with the ministry-based theater located at 2101 Annie Baxter Ave. in Joplin, announced on Friday the 2022-2023 season. The lineup:
• “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church,” Oct. 6-16.
• “A Good Old Fashioned Big Family Christmas,” Oct. 8-18. • “Tom Sawyer,” Feb. 16-26, 2023.
• “Seusical Jr.,” April 13-23, 2023.
• “Two Dumb Dogs,” June 15-25, 2023.
Midwest Regional Ballet Company
According to MRB owner Kaye Lewis, the new season will offer two highly anticipated shows. They are:
• “This is Halloween,” which is based on “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” runs Nov. 17-20, at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg, Kansas. It is one of MRB’s most requested shows.
• “Mary Poppins.” Though dates have yet to be set, Lewis hopes the performance can take place in her hometown of Joplin, inside the new Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex in downtown Joplin.
