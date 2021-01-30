Area tribal leaders welcome nomination of Native American to head Department of Interior

When Chuck Hoskins looks at Rep. Deb Haaland, President Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of interior, he not only sees a historic pick but one destined to inspire young Native girls like his own daughter, Jasmine.
“I think (Haaland) is a great and historic pick,” said Hoskins, Cherokee Nation principal chief. “My daughter, a 15-year-old Cherokee girl, now has another great role model. This is groundbreaking. It’s good for not only little Native girls but all of Indian Country.
“She is the first Indian woman in the history of this country to be nominated for something. Our young people need this kind of conversation, this role model.”
Tribal leaders in Northeast Oklahoma and throughout the country are hailing the nomination of Haaland to lead the U.S. Department of Interior.
If approved by the senate, Haaland would become the the first Native American to fill a Cabinet position and the first Native American to run the department that includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Education, which works with the nation's 578 federally recognized tribes.
Haaland, 60, is a member of the Laguna Pueblo and, as she likes to say, a 35th-generation resident of New Mexico. The role as interior secretary also puts her in charge of an agency that oversees the nation’s vast public lands, waterways, wildlife, national parks and mineral wealth.
The nomination breaks a 245-year record of non-Native officials, mostly male, serving as the top federal official over American Indian affairs. Throughout much of that time, the federal government often worked to dispossess Native Americans of their land and, until recently, to assimilate them into white culture.
Letter of support
Many tribal leaders in Northeast Oklahoma echoed Hoskins' thoughts, and at least 30 tribal leaders signed a letter supporting the nomination, including Hoskins, Eastern Shawnee Chief Glenna Wallace, Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend, and Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes.
Spearheaded by Cherokee Nation Delegate to Congress Kimberly Teehee and others, signatories called on Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, Oklahoma Republicans, to approve Haaland’s nomination.
“Native voices bring unique perspectives to vital discussions and more often than not have a deeper understanding of the way federal initiatives impact tribal citizens and tribal governments,” the letter states.
Hoskins also hopes Haaland will help encourage members of the House of Representatives to seat Teehee as the first Cherokee Nation congressional delegate. The role was designated by the federal government in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota but has remained unfilled for the past 185 years.
Teehee, who said she knows Haaland in both a personal and professional role, sees the nominee as someone who will move the Department of Interior forward.
“The interior secretary position has historically implemented U.S. policies for Indian Country, which often have a devastating effect on the tribes,” Teehee said. “She (as a member of a federally recognized tribe) is living proof of policies often designed to terminate a people.”
Teehee believes Haaland’s nomination is a reflection of the Biden administration’s pledge to bring diversity to government leadership.
Haaland is a New Mexico congresswoman and one of the first two Native American women elected to the House. She also is vice chair of the House Committee for Natural Resources. She previously worked as head of New Mexico’s Democratic Party, as a tribal administrator and as an administrator for an organization providing services for adults with developmental disabilities.
Born to a Marine veteran father and Navy veteran mother, Haaland describes herself as a single mother who sometimes had to rely on food stamps. She says she is still paying off student loans after college and law school for herself and college for her daughter.
Haaland also said she would work to “promote clean energy and protect our public lands.”
“(Haaland) is used to breaking glass ceilings at this point,” Teehee said. “I think the timing is right. She’s worked with both sides of the aisle on legislation, she has national experience that is both substantive and political, and she knows how to get things done.”
Teehee said Haaland’s life experience “mirrors” the lives of others who simply try to live on a “day-to-day basis."
“I think her time as an organizer in New Mexico taught her to be an advocate and build alliances, which she used successfully in Congress,” Teehee said, adding Haaland set a record as a freshman legislator for getting bills she introduced passed into law. “She has substantive knowledge of the areas that comprise the mission of the Interior Department.”
Other responses
Wallace, of the Eastern Shawnee, said Haaland’s ability to listen, her background as an activist before she joined Congress and her understanding of what goes on within tribal nations will all help as she leads the agency tasked with managing the country’s natural resources and cultural heritage.
“We’ve never had a person leading the division who is acquainted with the insides and outs of the tribal world,” Wallace said, adding Haaland would give tribal leaders a chance to sit down with someone with insight and understanding of their issues.
Friend, of the Wyandotte tribe, believes Haaland’s appointment is “historical” for both Native Americans and Native women.
“This will be good for Indian Country,” Friend said. “Her biggest strength is somebody who can identify what tribes deal with, (things) the average person doesn’t know about Indian Country. As a citizen of a tribal nation, she is aware of the issues tribes have dealt with for years.”
If Haaland is confirmed to the post, Friend hopes she will improve processes to allow tribal leaders to do things more quickly, with more efficient methods.
Shawnee Chief Barnes said he’s excited to see Haaland’s nomination move toward confirmation.
“She understands the nature of sovereign-to-sovereign nations,” Barnes said. “(Tribes) are listed in the Constitution alongside the federal and state governments. She understands that. She doesn’t need an explanation why we are considered tribal nations.”
He hopes having a native voice in the Interior Department will help throughout the federal government, reminding government officials why it’s important to take into account how policies and laws affect tribal nations and their citizens.
“Oftentimes they roll out programs and we learn about it through a notice on the Federal Registry,” Barnes said. “She has the institutional knowledge of Indian Country and tribal nations.”
“We should have equal access to the corridors of government,” Barnes said. “As a tribal nation, we are grateful and satisfied with this appointment, but it's just the beginning.”
'Excellent choice'
Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis said he hopes Haaland will use her experience as a Native woman to help eliminate some of the “hoops” tribal leaders often face when they purchase land to be placed in trust.
“Experience helps, and she’s qualified,” Follis said. “She is a very excellent choice.”
Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Douglas Lankford said he believes Haaland’s nomination is historic in that she will be the first Native American to have “direct oversight over so many areas that impact tribes.”
“The Miami have worked with Rep. Haaland and her office during her time in Congress and have found her to be a terrific advocate for Indian Country,” Lankford said. “We look forward to working with her at the department.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.