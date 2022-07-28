WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Wyandotte Nation recently took part in the “Journey Towards Understanding” program, allowing members to travel to historic sites and explore areas of Ohio, Michigan and Canada from which their ancestors came.
Participants in the two-week program included Native American tribal leaders, tribal youths, educators, curriculum specialists, college professors, National Park Service staff and filmmakers to document the journey. The goal of the program is to tell the story of each tribal nation to ensure its history is not forgotten.
Scott Bentley, superintendent of the River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Michigan, said the program started nine years ago, when they partnered with educators and tribal nations to examine and explore history through the eyes of a particular tribal nation.
“We always apply for different grants to try to keep the Journey Towards Understanding going,” he said. “It started after we realized that every single tribe has a different story. To truly understand the tribes that were involved in the War of 1812, and ultimately the forced removal, we had to come alongside those tribes and visit all of their places to learn that history. It’s life transformative. The Wyandotte Nation was the first tribe that we journeyed with. The Eastern Shawnee was the third-most-extensive trip that we’ve done.”
River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe, Michigan, commemorates battles during the War of 1812. The battles resulted in the removal of Native Americans from the Northwest Territory, according to the National Park Service.
This year’s focus was on the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, one of three federally recognized Shawnee Tribes of American Indians. The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma is based near Wyandotte.
The Shawnees originally lived in regions east of the Mississippi River, including Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, western Maryland, Kentucky, Indiana, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The Eastern Band of the tribe was forcibly removed and relocated to Indian Territory in Northeast Oklahoma after the Indian Removal Act of 1830 signed into law by President Andrew Jackson.
The act allowed Jackson to negotiate removal treaties with tribes living east of the Mississippi River. About 50,000 eastern Natives were relocated to the Indian Territory.
“This ‘Journey Toward Understanding’ travel experience will always be an exceptional learning opportunity, but it was even more meaningful this year because due to COVID-19, we have had to cancel the trip for two years, and we were so in need of cultural bonding, being together, renewing friendships and making new ones,” Glenna J. Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, said in an email. “Our young people were nothing short of being phenomenal. Each day brought new experiences, new learning, each night brought more homework, more learning. and all of us wanted more. We began the trip as individuals — we ended the trip as a team of friends who had indeed journeyed more toward understanding than ever before. I am so proud of our young people. The growth in their knowledge, their cultural awareness, their sensitivity was immeasurable. I am so thankful that we were able to experience this trip of a lifetime.”
The summer program also included the Wyandotte Nation, a federally recognized tribe which consists of survivors of the Tionontati, Attignawantan and Wenrohronon (Wenro) tribes, who united as one and collectively called themselves Wandat. This tribe had also settled near Ohio before eventually relocating west due to pressure from the U.S. government.
“We had the privilege of having the Wyandotte Nation along, as well, so we developed a blended Journey Towards Understanding and examined both those tribes,” Bentley said. “We spent six intense 12-hour days traveling on a bus together. We started in some of the mountain areas in Ohio and traveled through history, following the Eastern Shawnee through Ohio into Michigan and Canada, and then their forced migration from Lewistown, Ohio, back down here to Oklahoma.”
Bentley said the educators who were involved in the program are challenged with creating curriculum and lesson plans for students based on the information that they learned from the trip to incorporate into their classrooms. The youth team was tasked with launching a tribal youth leadership program.
“We hope this program changes their lives, so they ultimately become advocates for ensuring history is taught from multiple perspectives and be understood from different lenses,” Bentley said.
Educators presented their initial lesson plans Thursday at Indigo Sky Casino and received feedback from peers. The curriculum, tailored for middle school and high school students, will undergo final review and approval in the coming weeks.
Scott Wenzel, a seventh and eighth grade history teacher at Triumph Academy in Michigan, proposed a lesson plan where students are asked to think about the domino effect and whether events throughout history, like the Indian Removal Act of 1830, can affect other events later on.
“Can one event cause things to happen years afterwards, so I’m choosing to focus on the treaties of this trip,” Wenzel said. “What I want to get through to the kids is that the Indian Removal Act was not a one event thing, that things had been leading up to this for years. Each one of these events is a domino being set up and waiting for one person to come and knock them all over. In this case, it was President Jackson.”
Kelly Eddy, a 10th grade history teacher at Livonia Public Schools in Michigan, said she had the opportunity to spend time with people from different tribal nations and to see sacred spaces where their people had once lived. She described it as a moving experience.
“My presentation focused on the Mound builders of the Hopewell culture in Ohio,” she said. “These were extremely complex societies that existed in North America prior to Europeans. It dispels the myth that Native Americans were savage or uncivilized. We also have a tendency in history to look at Native Americans as a group that is acted upon. ‘They are removed. They are pushed to a reservation.’ I want the students to see them as actors, as people who did things and had families.”
Andrés Guerrero, a filmmaker on the trip, said the subject matter in the Journey Towards Understanding is specific to the Native American communities, but it’s also relevant and relatable to other minority groups like himself, a Black man.
“I’m trying to discover lost history and things that happened over 100 years ago are still impacting their community today,” he said. “These are things that I can relate to as well, and it’s a privilege to help bring to light some lost history.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.