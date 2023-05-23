Several Northeast Oklahoma tribes will receive millions of dollars for housing, economic and community development, and more.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made the announcement Monday, awarding $95 million to 55 Native American communities through the Indian Community Development Block Grant Program.
Grant funds may be used for infrastructure, community facilities, housing, economic development, and more to support Native American families on Indian reservations and in other Indian areas.
"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to sharing resources with tribal communities so they can meet their own unique needs," HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement. "The funding announced today will help make tribal communities safer, healthier, and help families thrive.”
Recipients are:
• Quapaw Nation: $2 million. The Quapaw Nation will use the grant to construct an addition to the Ki-Ho-ta Justice Center to house the Family Services Department providing employment, domestic violence, child welfare, youth programs, senior advocacy and adult protective services for the benefit of low- and moderate-income tribal members.
"The concept of this new building is to have resources available for families and individuals who may need them in some of the most difficult circumstances they are going through," Shawna Geary, family services director for the tribe, said in a statement. "Family Services wants to be able to add services as we continue to move forward to meet the needs of the families we work with. Some services we currently have, and others will be future goals. A client that will be served through Family Services will be able to receive counseling, parenting classes, domestic violence, sexual assault, cultural events, supervised visitation services, and adult protective services as needed, and provide an atmosphere of support, understanding, and staff who are willing to work with and serve all families.
• Ottawa Tribe, Miami: $2 million. The Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma will use the grant for an economic development project, the Adawe Family Fun Zone, including a 4,000-square-foot building and a 10-acre lagoon. The project is expected to create 12 jobs for low-income tribal members.
• Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Miami: $1.15 million. The tribe will use the money to rehabilitate 73 low-rent housing units in Ottawa and Delaware counties to increase availability of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income tribal members.
• Modoc Nation, Miami: $2 million. The Modoc Nation will use its grant to construct the Hope Ranch Mental and Behavioral Services Facility in Miami to expand access to mental health services for low- and moderate-income tribal members.
