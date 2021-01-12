Today in the Globe newsroom we looked to the sun, and how it can provide power for our needs.
Two area utilities serving Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas are adding solar power to their electrical generation capabilities. Liberty Utilities and Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative have either built or are building solar arrays. Liberty's array is expected to be brought online in a couple of weeks.
We'll have more about this story in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Joplin police finding almost two dozen unauthorized slot machines in a Joplin business.
- The reasons for an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the city.
- Missouri lawmakers working to improve security at the Jefferson City capitol building.
Have a wonderful evening, and we'll see you later tonight or tomorrow.
