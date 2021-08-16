As they watched chaos and unrest spread in Afghanistan on Monday, area veterans of the United States’ 20-year war with that nation told the Globe that they are both unsurprised by current events and also are questioning the value of the war itself.
“Everyone saw this coming,” said Joplin resident Loran Hatfield, who served in Afghanistan in 2009-10 with the Georgia National Guard and in 2011-12 with the Oklahoma National Guard.
Hatfield has been in the National Guard since 2006, serving under four administrations that all share some blame for the lengthy war, he said. The Bush administration launched a war based on “clearly flawed” intel that Afghanistan was behind 9/11, while the Obama and Trump administrations both pledged to end the war but didn’t; instead, Obama sent even more troops to Afghanistan and Trump negotiated directly with the Taliban, he said.
Today, the Biden administration is overseeing a transition of power from the U.S. to Afghanistan that “was not thought out,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield believes the U.S. military’s presence in Afghanistan did some good for the people there: Women had more freedoms, including the ability to go to school. Infrastructure improvement projects were started. Medicines and medical treatments were brought to underserved populations. The level of religious oppression was somewhat relieved.
“I think we just maybe did our best to improve their lives, even for the briefest of times,” he said.
But there was also a lot of fraud and corruption, Hatfield said, not to mention the trillions of the dollars the U.S. will have poured into the conflict when all is said and done, as well as the difficulty of trying to install a democracy in such a decentralized nation.
As Hatfield watches the resurgence of the Taliban as both Afghan and U.S. officials flee the country, he sees a vision slip away. That vision, one that he hoped the U.S. and Afghanistan could share, is based on a scene in the 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan” in which the title character visits the beaches of Normandy, where he had fought in World War II.
“You can tell the sacrifice was worth something and it was all for a greater good,” Hatfield says of that scene. “As I’m watching the live news coverage (of Afghanistan) ... that romanticism is being flushed down the drain. It really makes me wonder at the end of the day if it was all worth it.
“That’s not to say I wouldn’t do it again, because I’d do it again in a heartbeat, but do the ends justify the means?”
‘No business being there’
Nikko Cureton, of Joplin, is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Afghanistan in 2015-16. He recalls receiving care packages from the U.S. during his time there, feeling grateful that they were sent but also amused because he believed American troops weren’t doing much to deserve them.
“We were just kind of occupying space in their country,” he said. “The more time that I spent there, the more I saw the Afghan people in the villages as human. It was really difficult for me to feel like (they) were the enemy when we would be doing the same thing in America — resisting foreign influence.”
Cureton said he is “so happy” that the U.S. is finally withdrawing from the country.
“We didn’t have any business being over there,” he said. “A lot of people died over there, a lot of my friends throughout my military career. I feel like there’s going to be no accountability and no justice to those people who lost their lives — and, really, if we’re going to be honest with it, they lost their lives for nothing.”
Cureton said he wants answers that perhaps will never come about why he and other young adults were sent to Afghanistan in the first place, even though there never seemed to be a cohesive plan for what the U.S. military was doing there.
“I blame greedy leaders, lobbyists, defense contractors; I blame the people who were so ready to send their youth off to war for a battle they didn’t understand,” he said. “All those people who said, ‘God bless the troops’ but didn’t take the time to understand (the conflict), I blame them.”
Terry Small, a graduate of Carthage High School and Missouri Southern State University, was deployed in 2004 to Afghanistan, where he served one year as an Apache helicopter pilot, flying out of Kandahar.
He compared what’s happening in Afghanistan now to the final days of the Vietnam War in 1975, when the capital of South Vietnam was taken by North Vietnamese forces.
“With regards to America’s recent withdrawal, I am sad and ashamed of how it was executed,” he said. “I personally feel the U.S. and its allies should have left years ago honorably and not repeated the fall of Saigon.”
Kyle Kisner, of St. Louis, served in Afghanistan in 2009-10 as a member of an Army National Guard unit out of Kansas City. He believes both “blood and treasure” were wasted over the 20-year war.
“We had no business being there in the first place,” he said. “... We were lied to and brainwashed into believing any of what we did over there was worth it and was protecting America when it wasn’t and it didn’t.”
