Area voters are heading to the polls today to decide U.S. Senate and House races, local and statewide races, and a number of ballot initiatives.
In Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, voters are filling coveted seats in the U.S. Senate, and voters in Oklahoma and Kansas also are choosing their governor.
Seventh District voters in Southwest Missouri are selecting a new representative in Congress for the first time in more than a decade.
Missouri voters also will decide whether to legalize marijuana use for adults.
Polls are open until 7 p.m.
Learn more at joplinglobe.com/elections.
