Election

Voters line up at St. Paul's United Methodist Church on Tuesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Area voters are heading to the polls today to decide U.S. Senate and House races, local and statewide races, and a number of ballot initiatives.

In Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas, voters are filling coveted seats in the U.S. Senate, and voters in Oklahoma and Kansas also are choosing their governor.

Seventh District voters in Southwest Missouri are selecting a new representative in Congress for the first time in more than a decade.

Missouri voters also will decide whether to legalize marijuana use for adults.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Learn more at joplinglobe.com/elections.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe, where she has worked since 2009. Contact: eyounker@joplinglobe.com.