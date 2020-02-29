Area voters note presidential preferences

The following candidate preferences, along with some opinions, were voiced by area voters in Globe man-on-the-street interviews and posted by still others in an informal Facebook poll:
• Keegan Ganes, 34, pizza maker, Joplin. Voting for Donald Trump: "The economy is very good, unemployment is low. Things are going good, and it’s been a very good four years."
• Merlen White, Neosho. Voting for Pete Buttigieg: "Although his governmental experience is two terms as mayor of South Bend, that is no small feat. Pete Buttigieg would have been in his early 30s at the time and achieved enough positive change in the city that the benefits to the citizens are still evident. Pete is brilliant (Harvard grad and former Rhodes scholar), multilingual in five languages, military veteran, honest in his desire to institute positive changes in our country based on fairness for all our citizens. He does not seem to be corrupted by political poison and has a genuine desire to be the leader for our country's needs.
"Many seem to think his sexual orientation makes him unelectable. I say I would compare his love and loyalty to his husband over anyone that would falsely judge him solely on his sexual orientation. I support him and will vote for him."
• Kimball Rust, 25, call center employee, Joplin. Voting for Bernie Sanders: "I truly believe in his platform, and I like his ideas."
• Seth Denison, Joplin. Voting for Bernie Sanders: "There are many reasons, but most of all, as well as agreeing with Bernie Sanders on the issues to a greater extent than the other candidates, the most important thing is to remove the corrupting influence from politics.
"Since his campaign is strictly grassroots funded, he is allowed to have the positions he does, which is also why the mainstream media and Democratic establishment are trying to crush him, since his platform opposes the interests of the elite. Ending regime-change wars and undoing Trump's tax cuts and deregulation to fight climate change are two of the most important things we need to do.
"While Bernie tells the truth, the Republicans and establishment Democrats protect the status quo and will continue to pursue the same foreign policy agenda of their donors. Public opinion is not consistent with what policies are implemented — that will change with Bernie."
• Ron Tyler, 77, retired, Webb City. Voting for Donald Trump: "In a nutshell, he’s done everything he said he would do. He’s the underdog, according to the news, which he calls fake news. You may not agree with the way he does things, but he’s from back East and he rubs a lot of people the wrong way."
• Shaya Charles, Joplin. Voting for Bernie Sanders: "Bernie Sanders is focused on bringing universal health care to the American people, which is way past due. He also cares about relief for those with debilitating student loan debt and making higher education accessible for all.
"Overall, Bernie Sanders is the best candidate for presidency with the most consistent dedication to improving lives for the working class, and has been on the right side of history since his early years. I would love to see him choose a woman as a running mate."
• Mary Tyler, 77, retired, Webb City. Voting for Donald Trump: "I really like Trump, and whoever gets elected next, I hope he’s as good as him. He’s not perfect, but he tries."
• Ron Burch, Carthage. Voting for Dario Hunter: "I'm supporting (Green Party candidate) Dario Hunter because he ticks all the boxes for me. His platform leans heavily eco-socialist with emphasis on the planet and human lives. He is the son of a Persian immigrant, gay, black and has lived through oppression, and is in a key position to be able to speak to and on behalf of the disenfranchised. He is also not in a party that accepts corporate, billionaire, PAC or special-interest money, and his campaign also refuses it, which is a requirement for me."
• Janice Garrett, 72, retired history teacher, Carl Junction. Voting for Donald Trump: "I’m very pro-life, and I feel the Democratic Party is not pro-life. I feel like the Democratic Party is moving us toward socialism, which would be bad for the country."
• Nicci Clardy, Webb City. Voting for Bernie Sanders: "Bernie Sanders has been fighting for people less fortunate his entire life. He has truly adopted 'not me, us.' He’s not popular with many other politicians, and I don’t worry about him making back-room pacts and selling out those of us that support him. By putting people first, Bernie Sanders wants to rebuild America from the ground up, starting at the weakest spots.
"I do understand change is scary, and I don’t want another 'less of two evils.' I hated voting for Hillary (Clinton) last time, so I’m going to do my part to put someone in office that will use the taxes the government is already collecting in constructive ways for a more fruitful long-term future for America."
• Debra Blystone, 60, retired nurse, rural Webb City. Voting for Donald Trump: "What he’s done so far is for all of us, not just for certain people. He’s against socialism, and I don’t want us to go socialist. Look at all the socialist countries that have gone down the drain."
• John Anderson. Voting for Bernie Sanders: "I think Bernie Sanders will be more for the people, whereas Trump is for business, like building the wall. We see how it's going, but under Sanders, who said he would support programs like the (Civilian Conservation Corps), we could build the wall with people power and put people back to work."
• Gary Carroll, 64, retired, Carthage. Voting for Donald Trump: "I voted for him the last go-around, and as far as I’m concerned, he’s done what he said he would do. I saw video of contractors building the wall. My family is French-Canadian and Portugese, and we came here at a time when there was no border, but we didn’t send our money back home. We wanted to be Americans."
