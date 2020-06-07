Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic is difficult, but as someone with a compromised immune system, Holly Wright sees the challenges as just another small skirmish in her battle with breast cancer.
Wright, who lives with her family on a farm between Joplin and Mount Vernon on Interstate 44, was diagnosed with stage 3, HER 2 breast cancer on Oct. 4, 2019. The news came less than four months after the birth of her fourth child, Lincoln.
This month, as her son turns 1, Wright’s prognosis is good as she prepares to complete her treatment.
“Living in a pandemic is not any different for me than living life,” Wright said. “Unfortunately, it’s heartbreaking, because now everyone is experiencing life behind the mask.”
The diagnosis
Wright began noticing some unusual changes to her breast during the final months before Lincoln’s birth.
She remains amazed, looking back on the incident, her body was able to contain the cancer and protect her unborn son.
During her six-week postpartum checkup, Wright said things seemed different from her other three pregnancies; but check by her OB-GYN didn’t turn up anything unusual.
With two of her pregnancies, Wright suffered from mastitis, or inflamed/infected milk ducts, while nursing. She now wonders if the blockage could have been a precursor or indicator of the cancer’s growth.
After second guessing herself and telling herself the lump in her breast was scar tissue, she decided to press for a deeper look.
“I rolled it around in my head like an 8-ball, asking myself if I was willing to risk my life on it probably being nothing,” Wright said.
A phone call to a nurse, who became Wright’s advocate, led to further testing.
“She listened to me and trusted my instincts as a mother and woman,” Wright said. “She could have written it off as just hormones or postpartum anxiety.”
When Lincoln was 2 1/2 months old, Wright left him in the waiting room with her mother, to undergo an ultrasound. The test showed a mass, along with further growth in her lymph nodes.
“When I saw the mass in my armpit, I started to cry,” Wright said. “There’s no way to explain it to another being. I had an infant chid in the waiting room, and I was staring at something trying to kill (me).”
Initially, the radiologist told Wright the probability for cancer was low for someone her age who was breast feeding. He encouraged her to finish a prescription for mastitis.
“I have children at home,” Wright said, recalling the moment. “I had the ‘C’ word thrown at me. He was honest and told me if I was older and not nursing, he would send me for a biopsy. But because of my stage in life, and the likelihood was so against cancer, he wanted to be as less invasive as possible.”
Wright said she didn’t want to wait almost three more weeks for an answer. She called the same nurse and asked for assistance.
Eventually Wright was seen for a second opinion ultrasound. During the first test, the lump measured a four. Within the short period it grew to a five. A biopsy was done immediately. It took four more days to find out the results.
She credits her faith for getting her through the dark moments.
Getting answers
By Friday of the week, she called the doctor’s office only to learn the staff had left for a multiple-day weekend. She asked for the results to be released. After going through the protocol, Wright received the results via an email.
At 4:53 p.m., she sat in her dark basement, looking up medical terms on the internet. As she read the primary findings were “carcinoma of the breast” she finally had the answer. She had cancer.
A call to her father led Wright to reach out to the Cancer Treatment Center of America for help. With the Tulsa facility out of network, plans were made for her to travel to Zion, Illinois, the following Tuesday for further testing.
She began chemotherapy by Oct. 11 and within a few short days her hair fell out. She chose to wear hats and scarves rather than wigs to help show her daughter, Lillian, beauty is found from within rather than outward appearances.
During this time, at the peak of respiratory syncytial virus and flu season, Wright was wearing a mask full-time. Lillian, a kindergartener, asked to wear a mask one day at school.
“After that, she was OK with me wearing a mask in the house,” Wright said. “She just needed to know it was ok to be behind the mask.”
Choosing to live
Wright said she understands the fear and anxiety which plagues people during COVID-19.
After the past year, Wright believes it’s better to live a quality life, rather than focusing on quantity.
“I’m here for my children, here to be their mother and to help my husband raise them,” Wright said.
In March, as lockdowns began to take place because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Wright flew to Zion via Chicago O’Hare for her mastectomy.
Two weeks post surgery, she developed a sudden illness with aches from the top of her head to the tips of her toes. It was accompanied by a high fever and a cough.
Worried that she had contracted COVID-19, Wright called the hotline to get a test. Because she did not have difficulty breathing, she was initially denied the test. Officials who tried to override the symptom requirement were unsuccessful.
Eventually, after a series of interventions, Wright received word she could have a test at a drive-up clinic. Three days later her results indicated she was negative for both COVID-19 and the flu. She’s still not sure about the illness.
“We all die of something someday,” Wright said. “There’s nothing we can do to stop the inevitable. My goal is to live a life worth remembering”.
“I don’t want to waste time with my kids. I don’t worry about how clean my house is. I care about spending time with my family making memories and living life with them.”
