The last time Ruth Guzman led an Alzheimer’s caregiver class was in late 2019. The next class was expected to take place in early 2020, after the busy holiday season.
Because of COVID-19, that didn’t happen. Guzman’s favorite, and most popular, public class was canceled indefinitely.
More than two years later, that class, "Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers," is ready to go live again. It’s not a moment too soon, Guzman said. The pandemic didn't make Alzheimer’s disease disappear.
“In fact, it probably made things a lot worse,” Guzman said.
To help individual caregivers struggling with loved ones with dementia, the three-part caregiver class, which is free, will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 at the Joplin Public Library’s West Community Room.
Each meeting will detail the early, middle and late stages of Alzheimer’s — “mostly how to handle things that (people) are not aware are going to happen to them” when caring for an ailing partner, parent, sibling or best friend, Guzman said.
“I had a lot happen taking care of my mom,” Guzman said. “At that time I didn’t even know an Alzheimer’s organization existed, much less any other type of resource out there for me. So I was blindsided by a lot of things. That’s when I started educating myself as much as I could.”
Guzman said nearly everyone knows about memory loss when dealing with Alzheimer’s, which is the most common form of dementia, “but nobody talks about the physical changes that are going to happen — vision changes, where they lose their peripheral vision and depth perception, which is why you see them shuffle, or their ability to swallow. The brain’s controlling your body, and little by little the brain is losing control.”
Personal experience
Guzman, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association and a trained support group facilitator, was the primary caregiver for her mother for 10 years, after moving her in 2002 from her San Antonio home to Joplin. Her mother had vascular dementia, a general term used to describe problems involving reasoning, planning, judgment and memory. Despite help from her husband and daughter, Guzman lost a little piece of her mother nearly every day until she died in 2012.
“We took our first vacation together as a family,” she said, “to take my mom home to San Antonio to bury her … because we couldn’t travel as a family anywhere” over the previous 10 years. Because of her mother’s condition, either she or her husband had to be home with her at all times.
Guzman seeds her classes with the wisdom she gained from those years as a caregiver.
“People appreciate the fact that I do know what they’re feeling, that I can talk about personal experiences so they know I just didn’t read it from a book,” Guzman said. “A lot of people don’t know what’s coming, and that’s what I want to prepare them for — how they can deal with it or how I was able to deal with it. I’m hoping to help as many people as possible.”
Alzheimer’s affects 44 million people worldwide and an estimated 5.5 million in the U.S., according to the Alzheimer's Association.
But “nobody has to be a martyr these days; there are plenty of resources out there now,” Guzman said.
Resources available
One of those resources is at the Area Agency on Aging central office, 531 E. 15th St. in Joplin. Guzman leads an Alzheimer’s Association-sponsored caregiver support group that meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month, though there will be no October meeting.
“The Area Agency on Aging gets numerous calls about Alzheimer’s and where to point people,” said Charlotte Foust, who serves as Area Agency on Aging’s resource development specialist. The nearest Alzheimer’s Association office is in Springfield, she said, but “with Ruth, caregivers don’t have to travel far and be away from their loved ones. Since she has firsthand experience with caregiving, there is no better source” available in the Joplin area.
“The support group she facilitates,” Foust added, “has been a lifesaver to many caregivers in the area.”
Ultimately, Guzman wants caregivers to govern their own physical and mental health closely and not become overwhelmed by stress or guilt. They don’t have to tackle the situation by themselves, she said.
“This is what I want people to learn (in the group),” Guzman said. “There are no happy endings, sadly. I wish there were. But they can make this journey as smooth as possible so they’re not blindsided by anything.”
