Students with the Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps have spent the week getting their hands dirty in order to build new Little Free Libraries for their community.
The service-learning program, which is based in Kansas City and is operating in Joplin for the third consecutive summer, is open to preteens and teenagers who work on a variety of community projects while school is out. Although some projects have had to be scaled back or moved to a virtual format this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, that didn't stop a dedicated group of young women this week who put their construction skills to the test.
"They're really doing real work, and it's awesome," said Sandy Anker, the Joplin program director. "We want them to leave a project with real skills or real information."
The program is working with One Joplin to get the Little Free Libraries into high-need neighborhoods in the city.
"It brings so much to the kiddos and adults there," said Anna Leonard, community coordinator for One Joplin.
Samantha Owen, 15, of Webb City, said she returned to work with the program this summer after having volunteered previously for a handful of Youth Volunteer Corps projects.
"I like knowing that I can help out in my community, and it's just fun," she said. "I really like the atmosphere, and I like our team leader."
Owen said the Little Free Libraries are the first significant items she has helped build, and she's learned a lot about power tools and how to use them safely. She is glad that when the book-sharing boxes are complete, others in her community will be able to share in her love of reading.
"I am a big reader," she said. "I love books, and I love the idea of other people reading books. ... It will be nice to know I helped kids have access to books."
Cailyn Woods, 15, of Joplin, said she joined the program this summer after having volunteered for the first time last summer. She was drawn to the Little Free Library project because she already works with her father in his shop, helping him recently to build a picnic table.
"I enjoy meeting everybody," she said of working with the Youth Volunteer Corps. "I get to have fun and know that I helped."
The project was a true collaboration beyond the Youth Volunteer Corps and One Joplin, Anker said. Representatives of Hearts and Hammers of Southwest Missouri mentored the students in construction skills, and a representative of the Joplin Public Library met with the students to discuss literacy and book access. Meek's Lumber and Hardware donated the lumber for the project, Spectrum Paint donated the paint and Empire Market donated the use of its building.
"I've loved this project because there's been so much involvement from the community," Anker said. "It really feels like a by-the-community, for-the-community project."
To get connected with future Youth Volunteer Corps projects, go to yvcjoplin.org.
About
The first Little Free Library book-sharing box was built in 2009 in Wisconsin. Today, Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that promotes its book boxes to spread a love of reading and literacy in areas where books are scarce. There are now 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries. An estimated 165 million books have been shared through registered Little Free Libraries.
Source: littlefreelibrary.org
