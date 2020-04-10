ARMA, Kan. — Mackenzie Spaulding, a student studying social work at Pittsburg State University, has made a personal effort to get the city of Arma's new food pantry up and running as part of her senior project.
The new food pantry, located inside the Arma City Library, is a shared initiative between the city and Live Well Crawford County, a program designed to help area residents with health and exercise.
According to a news release from Spaulding, the town of Arma sees some of the highest rates of poverty and food insecurity in Crawford County, while the county itself experiences some of the highest levels of poverty and food insecurity in Kansas.
"I felt there was a really large need that resonated with me," Spaulding said. "I thought even if I can get a small number of donations, it would still make a big difference because the Arma community isn't very large."
At about 9.3 miles away from the nearest grocery store, Arma just misses the 10-mile qualification and coinciding federal funding that comes with being designated a food desert. And without that funding, Spaulding said, Arma residents struggle to have access to affordable and healthy food. Supporting the new food pantry is one way Spaulding hopes to combat hunger in the area. Specifically, she's decided to seek out pasta and pasta sauces.
"These things are both easy to find and easy for families to cook, even in large quantities," Spaulding said.
As the pantry's shelves currently are empty, Spaulding first intended her efforts to focus on donation boxes for people around Pittsburg to fill with pasta items. But the COVID-19 crisis and its following closures — including all classes at PSU — forced a change of plans. Now, Spaulding will collect monetary donations on the "Stock the Shelves of Arma" Facebook page.
Starting Tuesday, Spaulding will also provide a box for physical donations set up outside Root Coffeehouse, located at Fourth and Broadway in Pittsburg. Both money and physical food donations will be accepted through May 13.
While the library and its enclosed food pantry are currently shuttered as part of statewide social distancing requirements, Spaulding said that when the doors to both reopen, she hopes area people in need will find a full stock of food items to feed their families.
"I would like to give back to the people around me," Spaulding explained. "Food is something everyone needs, and it tugs at my heartstrings that a lot of people struggle to get food. It impacts everything about their health and well-being."
In addition to the food pantry, Spaulding is also working to coordinate donations of fresh fruit for Live Well Crawford County. Companies interested in donating fruits on a monthly basis for Arma residents can contact Spaulding at 913-461-6689 or by emailing mspaulding@gus.pittstate.edu.
An earlier program of Live Well Crawford County, Arma's community garden, began in May 2019 to supply community residents with fresh vegetables. Volunteers are expected to begin planting this season's crops in the coming weeks. Harvests will be shared with those experiencing hunger in Arma.
