Residential care and assisted living facilities licensed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are now eligible for reimbursement for COVID-19-related expenses through the American Rescue Plan Act, state officials announced late Thursday.
A total of $10 million in ARPA funding has been allocated for reimbursement.
Providers may seek reimbursement for expenses incurred and/or business interruption costs directly related to preparing, preventing and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will compensate expenses incurred between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, the state said.
Expenses eligible for reimbursement include:
• Payroll costs.
• Training and orientation.
• Operational supplies.
An application checklist and FAQs can be found on moarpa.mo.gov.
“Missouri’s residential care and assisted living facilities had some of the most challenging situations to navigate throughout the pandemic, from infection control management to workforce and equipment shortages,” said Paula Nickelson, DHSS acting director, in a statement. “This reimbursement opportunity will allow facilities to recover from the unprecedented challenges the past two and a half years have presented so they can focus on providing care to some of Missouri’s most vulnerable.”
