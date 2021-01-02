The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive changes for a program that provides meals to homebound seniors. But a collaboration with another nonprofit is being called a rare good thing to emerge from the crisis.
Officials with the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, have entered into a partnership with Joplin Workshops to keep the agency's homebound meal program working.
The program used to include preparation of meals at senior centers, which were then driven daily to clients by volunteers. But because senior centers have closed and volunteer numbers have dwindled, the agency has switched to delivering frozen dinners on a weekly basis.
A recent agreement with Joplin Workshops will help the agency keep the program going. Workshop employees will sort meals into packages that include one of each meal, said Jeff Jones, executive director of Joplin Workshops. Those packages will be picked up by agency volunteers for delivery. The sorting process is required to ensure program participants get a variety of meals.
The arrangement provides meaningful work to people with disabilities and at the same time helps the agency with a budget crunch and worker shortage, said Jennifer Shotwell, CEO of the agency, during a Joplin City Council meeting on Dec. 7.
"Sometimes innovation comes out of disaster," Shotwell said during the meeting.
The pandemic "almost took us to our knees," Shotwell said. The office for the first time in two decades had to furlough employees after the state withheld about $206,000 of its anticipated state funding. About $4.7 million in total was held from the state's aging agencies, she said.
Paid staff members had been repackaging the frozen meals and delivering them to 210 homes a week, she said.
Jones said the arrangement works so well that he hopes it becomes an example for other sheltered workshops.
"It creates great work for our workshop employees, and it saves the agency some money in the process," Jones said. "Missouri has 84 sheltered workshops across the state, so I hope it can become a model for other regions."
The meals themselves have been assembled with seniors in mind in terms of preparation and nutritional value, said Brittany Caine, nutrition program director for the agency.
Each meal can be reheated in a microwave or oven with minimal effort — as simple as a TV dinner, she said, but with much more nutritional value.
"These have been approved by a registered dietitian," Caine said. "They have less sodium than a traditional frozen dinner and more vegetables."
Shotwell said during the council meeting that a grant funded the purchase of two large freezer units. Jones said those will be installed at Joplin Workshops soon, and a section of the warehouse is being reworked so that volunteers can load packages for delivery in a covered space.
Caine said the center is still in need of volunteers who can make weekly deliveries to program clients. The program is important not only for providing meals but also for checking on homebound seniors who may have other needs.
"We're still going to need volunteers," Caine said. "It will help to not have to worry about resorting the meals. The partnership allows us to not worry about that anymore."
