Wisconsin authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man who purportedly came to Joplin in September, picked up 14-year-old Leora Hardee and took her to that state.
Police in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, issued a news release Thursday acknowledging the arrest but not identifying the man arrested and not stating what, if any, charges have been filed on him. The release said he picked up the girl on or about Sept. 17 and drove her back to Wisconsin, where she had been "staying with him" until Monday, when she turned herself in at the town's police station.
The release did not state how the two met, whether she went with him willingly or if she was taken and held against her will. Efforts by the Globe to reach a spokesperson for the department to fill in the holes in the news release were unsuccessful.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis indicated an awareness of the news release Thursday afternoon but said he did not have any additional information about the arrest made in Wisconsin. A Joplin detective sent to Oconomowoc had yet to inform Davis of what he has learned there about the girl's disappearance and her involvement with the man arrested.
The Joplin teen was reunited Tuesday with her family in Joplin after returning to Missouri on a private flight arranged by the RISE Coalition. RISE stands for Regional Intervention of Sexual Exploitation.
Davis said more information will be released as the Joplin Police Department's investigation of the matter proceeds.
