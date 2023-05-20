While art is commonly recognized as an outlet for expression, a Joplin arts organization will introduce a series of classes that use art for relaxation.
Spiva Center for the Arts in June will roll out its Creative Arts for Mindful Living program. Offering a variety of classes with the aim of helping people chill, participants can explore tai chi, dance, meditation, stitching, yoga and more.
While not as intensive or clinically guided as art therapy, the classes will help people find a healthy distraction that might also lead to a desired outcome for their lives, said Ann Leach, program manager.
The programs are hoped to be used by people seeking self-care opportunities, Leach said. Artistic expression is something Leach has used in her self-improvement opportunities and with her work at Ozark Center.
“It becomes another vehicle for recognizing and expressing feelings, and releasing them,” Leach said. “Any kind of physical movement, as well, incorporates both sides of the brain, and is another extension of creative expression.”
Each class will run once on month either on Wednesdays or Saturdays. The lineup of classes starts on June 7 and runs throughout August. Classes will be held at the center, located inside the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex.
Leach said the new center offers outstanding locations for several of the classes. The outdoor greens can be used for tai chi, dance and yoga, she said. And the classes are designed to be helpful to people of all ages — chairs will be available for seniors, Leach said.
Attendees will be asked to bring certain supplies, depending on which class they take. A full schedule and supply list can be found at www.spivaarts.org/classes.
